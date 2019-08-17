Justin Allgaier disappointed with outing at Bristol

It was oh so close for Allgaier and the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevy who had the car to beat late in the race. He qualified third and was dominant throughout the stages, finishing second in Stage 1 and leading for a short while for 22 laps.

He had a chance to win the first stage before Tyler Reddick who was in second place made slight contact with him which cost Allgaier momentum and an eventual stage win. This let Brandon Jones drive on by to take the stage win.

Allgaier stayed consistent in Stage 2 running up front but never contended for the lead. The JR Motorsports driver had to settle for a third-place stage finish in the second stage.

It wasn’t until the final stage when Allgaier began to shine. He stayed out on a Lap 223 caution for his teammate Michael Annett, as Reddick came down pit road. From there, Allgaier went on a tear to lead 109 laps until a caution on Lap 281 changed everything.

The caution bunched the field up once again and there was a 14-lap dash to settle who would win at Bristol. Unfortunately, Allgaier had a flat tire with 10 laps to go that cost him the win and ended his dominant run at Bristol.

“I didn’t get into the wall, I got a right front flat,” Allgaier said to PRN Radio. “It just really sucks, you know these guys do such a great job. The Brandt Professional Agriculture Camaro was good tonight. I don’t know if we had anything for the 18 (Busch), but when he had his issue, we were definitely class of the field there I thought.”

“Then Tyler (Reddick) had a good car on the short runs. I thought our car was really good on the long run and nothing to show for it. Another Bristol, where we had the dominant car and nothing to show for, it’s just a sucky night.”