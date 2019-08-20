20 in 20: AMS increases size of infield RV camping spaces for 2020 NASCAR weekend

HAMPTON, Ga. (Aug. 20, 2019) – The infield party at the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend is going to be bigger and better than ever.

That’s because Atlanta Motor Speedway is continuing its efforts to enhance the experience of race fans – this time by updating its infield RV camping map to give campers more room. With the redrawn spaces, the majority of camping for RVs and hard-sided campers in the Flock Brothers Corral will be expanded from 15 feet wide to 20 feet wide.

The Speedway made the move to redraw its infield camping map in response to feedback from fans who were eager to utilize all the creature comforts offered by their campers – such as roomier slide outs – but couldn’t with the limited space.

“Our infield is one of the best places to experience a race; that’s been a constant since our first race in 1960,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “What hasn’t been a constant is the size of campers and RVs, which have gotten bigger and roomier over the last six decades.

“We’re committed to making the infield experience the best it can be, which is why we’re expanding our infield camping spaces. With more room to accommodate modern campers and their slide outs, our guests will enjoy a more comfortable stay while taking in the thrills our NASCAR race weekend has to offer.”

While most RV camping spaces in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield will be expanded to 20 feet, a limited number of spaces will see a more modest increase in space based on availability for the 2020 race weekend. Beyond 2020, the Speedway aims to see these areas increased to 20 foot wide spaces as well.

The infield camping enhancements are the sixth improvement to come from Atlanta Motor Speedway’s “20 in 20” initiative. All told the Speedway will be announcing 20 fan enhancements to increase our customer’s value and the overall enjoyment of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend on March 13-15, 2020.

Tickets and camping locations for the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now. Call 877-9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com to buy at the best price today.