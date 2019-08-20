GMS Racing NGOTS Canada Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park NGOTS Stats

– Creed is set to make his first career start in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Canada.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 17, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 7, Laps led: 144, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed has four road course starts in a NASCAR sanctioned series. He has one top 10 at Sonoma in 2017 in the K&N Pro Series West.

– Creed has scored three consecutive top-10 finishes entering this weekend’s event at Canadian Tire Motorport Park.

– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 122 this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. This is the same chassis that went to victory lane at CTMP in 2018.

– Darren Fraley will serve as interim crew chief for Sheldon Creed at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park as crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz serves a three-race suspension due to a penalty at Eldora.

Quote:

“I’m excited to go to Canada this week. It’s my first time racing there, but we’ve gotten some time on the simulator with Chevy and they’ve done a good job of making the simulator translate to the racetrack so I would expect the same for this weekend. I enjoy road racing and I feel like this team has really been getting in a nice groove the last few weeks. It would be awesome to take that momentum and come back with my first win.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 CMR Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 6 Best finish: 3

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 17, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 10, Top 10s: 12, Laps Led: 306, Poles: 2, Stage wins: 3, Wins: 3

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt currently leads the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff standings with a 16 point lead over second place. Moffitt has clinched a spot in the Round of 6 with his victory at Bristol Motor Speedway.

– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 121 this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. This chassis finished inside the top 10 in the last three road courses it has raced.

– CMR Roofing partners with Moffitt for this weekend’s event in Canada. CMR opened its doors in 2002 to serve families and business owners recovering from catastrophic storm damage.

Quote:

“Road courses are always a lot of fun, but Canadian Tire in particular brings it’s own challenges and the finishes have been wild the last few years. I had a strong run there last year and I’ve been on the simulator a bit so hopefully that will help this weekend. Being locked into the next round of the playoffs takes a lot of stress off these next couple of races. Winning would be great obviously, but we need to go out there and put together a solid finish and try to increase our lead in the championship.”

