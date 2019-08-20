Haley Seeks Strong Finish in First Start at Road America

Justin Haley Notes:

First Start at Road America in NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Only Current NXS Driver to Finish in the Top-10 at all 1.5 Mile Tracks in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Road America: 7th (2018)

Best Finish at Road America: 7th (2017)

Quotes:

“We just got back from Bristol, and unfortunately, we had a really fast car but blew our motor running in 3rd. There was nothing we could do, but we brought a really fast Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the track, which is our goal this weekend at Road America – our third road course race of the season. I will have teammate, AJ Allmendinger, back and I will be in this beautiful LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. I will be pulling double duty again this weekend with the sports car and the Xfinity car, so hopefully I can bring home two wins and a win for the Kaulig Racing guys. Road courses are my thing and hopefully that will shine this weekend at Road America.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .