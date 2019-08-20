HFR NGOTS Canada Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 1, Best finish: 7

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 17, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 10, Top 10s: 12, Laps Led: 203, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2, Wins: 1

Notes:

– A native of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Stewart Friesen returns home for the lone road course event on the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule. Friesen scored a top-10 finish in his only prior start at the track.

– Friesen is currently third in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff rankings,, 17 points above the cutoff line.

– Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 123. This is the first time the Halmar Friesen team has competed with this chassis this season.

Quote:

“It’s really exciting to be competing at Canadian Tire. I grew up about three hours from the track and I’ve been up here all week visiting family and friends. We had a strong run here last year and I like the challenge of competing on road courses so hopefully we’ll put together a solid run. The finishes have been wild here the last few years and you never know what’s going to happen. I can’t be too aggressive too early because the playoff standings are tight and one mistake could knock you out. It would be great to come out with a win and lock ourselves into the next round of the playoffs.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ or https://stewartfriesen.net/.