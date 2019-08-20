Providing Pain Relief As Fast as The DAYTONA 500, Real Time Pain Relief Sponsors The DAYTONA 500 and Daytona International Speedway

Real Time Pain Relief (RTPR) is now the Official Pain Relief of the DAYTONA 500® and the Daytona International Speedway®.

EDMOND, OK (August 20, 2019) – Real Time Pain Relief, makers of the popular rub-on pain relief lotion and products, today announced a multi-year sponsorship starting in 2019 with the DAYTONA 500® and the Daytona International Speedway® in Daytona Beach, FL. The DAYTONA 500 and the Daytona International Speedway logos will be featured on the front of their respective limited edition 4 oz bottles of Real Time Pain Relief’s MAXX Pain Relief Cream.

Real Time Pain Relief is a topical pain reliever that utilizes nature’s ingredients to provide Pain Relief You Can Trust®. Professional Bull Riders World Champion Mike Lee is among the brand’s individual athlete endorsers.

“Real Time Pain Relief’s products have been endorsed by some of the world’s top athletes for years and we’re thrilled to continue the momentum as we enter a partnership with a racing event of this magnitude,” said Meredith Wolfley, Director of Partnerships at Real Time Pain Relief. “The DAYTONA 500 and the Daytona International Speedway are the premier NASCAR race and track. It’s a great fit for RTPR, a family-owned and operated American company that has been providing the highest quality topical pain relief products, which are made in the USA, to individuals and families for more than two decades,” concluded Wolfley.

“We’re excited to kick off this new partnership with Real Time Pain Relief,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “Brands such as Real Time Pain Relief see the value of connecting with race fans at both Daytona International Speedway and the DAYTONA 500 and we look forward to working them as they market their products.”

About Real Time Pain Relief (RTPR)

For over 20 years, Real Time Pain Relief has made fast-acting pain relief lotions available to families across America. Infused with over 50 of nature’s ingredients and free of NSAIDs, acetaminophen, parabens, SLS, and artificial dyes, Real Time Pain Relief formulas contain the recipe for success. Simply rub it on, and the pain is gone. For pain relief you can trust, choose Real Time Pain Relief. Real Time Pain Relief is an FDA registered OTC, pain relief product. Visit http://www.rtpr.com to learn more about Real Time Pain Relief.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of “The Great American Race” – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the “World Center of Racing,” boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training. For more information, visit DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com.