RCR Event Preview – Road America

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America … In 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 4.7-mile road course, RCR has captured three victories with drivers Brendan Gaughan (2014), Paul Menard (2015) and Michael McDowell (2016). RCR has accumulated one pole award, nine top-five finishes, 11 top-10 finishes, led 89 laps and averages a starting position of 12.0 and finishing position of 12.6. The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 1,297 laps of the 1,311 (98.9 percent) that they have competed.

Welcome Back, Kaz Grala … Kaz Grala will make his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series start for RCR in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Road America.

Bristol Review … Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 team picked up their fourth win of the season Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Points …Tyler Reddick remains the current Xfinity Series points leader.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America will be televised live on Saturday, August 24, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Roland Chevrolet Camaro at Road America … Tyler Reddick has one previous NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Road America, but a rear gear failure took him out of the race early.

About Roland … Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation.

Meet Reddick … Fans can meet Reddick when he takes part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session beginning at 11:45 a.m. local time on Saturday, August 24.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

We round out the last of three road courses races in four weeks with Road America this weekend. How are you feeling heading back to a road course after your win at Bristol?

“The win at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night was huge for our team and brought us some good momentum. We overcame a lot of adversity in the race to come home with the victory, and we’ll need to have that same mindset to overcome the challenges that come with a road course like Road America. Last year, I had a rear gear failure that took me out of contention early, so I feel like I still have a lot to learn about how to race at Road America. From what I was able to pick up on last year, it will be important during practice to focus in on getting the maximum amount of stopping power out of our No. 2 Roland Chevrolet Camaro without upsetting the brakes too much. It’s tough to do that at Road America with the swells and bumps that are along the course in all the braking zones. It’s just something that my team and I are going to be working very hard on.”

Kaz Grala and the No. 21 HotScream Chevrolet Camaro at Road America … Kaz Grala has one previous NASCAR Xfinity Series start, finishing 11th at the four-mile road course last year.

About HotScream … HotScream takes two concepts, dessert and spicy food, and combines them to form a product that can only be described as 'HotScream The Spicy Ice Cream'.

Meet Grala … Grala will be available for fans to meet during Saturday’s Xfinity Series autograph session, taking place in Victory Lane at 11:45 a.m. local time.

KAZ GRALA QUOTE:

How do you think your background in road course racing will help you prepare for this weekend’s race at Road America?

“I’m ready and eager to get back behind the wheel of the No. 21 HotScream Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Road America. I grew up racing on road courses, so the month of August is always my favorite month of the NASCAR season. Even though the rest of the field is already warmed up with Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio under their belt, I’m hoping my road course background will help me get up to speed quickly and contend for the win this weekend. I don’t have a ton of experience at Road America, but I felt pretty competitive there last year, so I have a lot of confidence that our RCR team will have a strong showing.”