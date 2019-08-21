Allmendinger Prepared to Chase Another Trophy at Road America

AJ Allmendinger Notes:

One-Career Start at Road America in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best NXS Start at Road America: 1st (2013)

Best NXS Finish at Road America: 1st (2013)

Laps led at Road America: 29 (NXS)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Road America: 7th (2018)

Best Finish at Road America: 7th (2017)

Quote:

“What up, everyone. Pumped to be back with Kaulig Racing. Going to Road America, one of my favorite racetracks – historic, it’s fast. It’s long, 4-miles – wears out the tires, cars will be sliding around. (We) definitely have some momentum coming off of Mid-Ohio (Sports Car Course). (Kaulig Racing is) making our racecars better. We’re ready to go out there, and get that victory and have fun after. We’ll party. We’ll save the party from Mid-Ohio bring it to Road America, Matt Kaulig, let’s go.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.