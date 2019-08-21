Gary Klutt – Chevrolet Silverado 250 Race Advance

Chevrolet Silverado 250 | Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Color Compass Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Gary Klutt

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @GaryKlutt

Gary Klutt on Racing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: “This has been my favorite race weekend of the year, since the Truck Series started coming up and running here,” said Klutt. “The trucks have taken a couple of outings for me to really get the hang of, the differences being, radial tires, truck arm suspension, and better aero. These trucks feel quite a bit different than our Pinty’s cars, so I’m anxious to get out for the first practice session and get up to speed. I’m excited to be working with Niece Motorsports and crew chief Kevin Eagle. I think that we have a good shot at this race. I feel that as I mature, I just keep learning this track and how to extract speed from it. I think that really showed this spring here at CTMP.”

Klutt at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: Klutt has two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, with his best finish of 11th coming in 2016.

On the Truck: Color Compass Corporation will return to the hood of Klutt’s Silverado this year, along with Insat-Insulation, MIRKA, Struyk Energy Systems, Middleport Mechanical, Insulthane, and Oshweken Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.