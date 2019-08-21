JR Motorsports — NXS Road America Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Road America

RACE: CTECH Manufacturing 180 (45 laps / 182.16 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019

Broadcast Information – TV: 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN / Radio: 2:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 Allstate Parts and Service Chevrolet

• Michael Annett’s best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish at Road America came in 2017, when he finished a close second. The two road-course races so far this season have seen Annett earn an average finish of 10.5.

• Consistency has been Annett’s strong suit this season, as he has posted 10 top-10 finishes in the past 13 races. He is already in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, having won the season-opening race at Daytona in February.

• Allstate Parts and Service will return to Annett’s No. 1 Chevrolet this week in the second of three races this season. Allstate was on the car in 2017 when Annett finished second.

Regan Smith

No. 8 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet

• Regan Smith returns to the No. 8 Chevrolet for the second time in 2019 in a Fire Alarm Services paint scheme reminiscent of the one he drove to victory at Dover International Speedway in 2015.

• Smith has previously made 103 starts in the NXS for JRM, tallying a total of six victories, 27 top fives, 73 top 10s and a runner-up finish in the 2014 championship standings.

• Smith has made three prior starts in the NXS at Road America, earning a best finish of eighth in 2015.

• Joining Smith this weekend on the No. 8 will be Fire Alarm Services, based out of Arvada, Colo.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Switch Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson will make his first NXS start at Road America and his third on a road course in the NXS this weekend.

• The Las Vegas native earned respective finishes of ninth and fifth at the road courses of Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio earlier this season.

• In two previous starts on road courses in the Truck Series, Gragson has earned one top five and two top 10s.

• Gragson has also made a combined 10 starts on road courses in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, scoring four wins, five top fives and seven top 10s.

• Gragson visited Victory Lane in the NKNPSW earlier this summer at Sonoma.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the NXS race at Road America. He led the final seven laps (and 14 overall) on his way to the victory last year after starting 11th.

• In seven NXS starts on the Wisconsin road course, Allgaier has one win, two tops fives, four top 10s and has led 19 laps.

• This year in two NXS starts on road courses, the Illinois native captured a third-place finish at Watkins Glen and a sixth-place finish at Mid-Ohio.

• Overall, in 26 NXS road-course starts, Allgaier has three wins, eight top fives and 17 top 10s.

Driver Quotes

“We’ve been consistent these last 15 races or so, earning a lot of top-10 finishes and adding to our notebook for the playoffs. Road America is a place where we’ve run well, and we’ve been solid on the road courses so far this season. There’s a road course in the playoffs too, and this will give us a pretty good idea where we need to go when we get to the Roval next month. I am glad to have Allstate Parts and Service on our No. 1 Chevrolet again at Road America.”– Michael Annett

“Last weekend in Bristol was a tough one for sure, but it has this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team even more determined to get to Road America and battle for a win. We’ve proven ourselves to be fast on road courses and I think we can get it done this weekend. We’re ready to go.”– Justin Allgaier

“I’m really happy to get back behind the wheel again of this No. 8 Fire Alarm Services Chevy for JR Motorsports. We had a fast Camaro at Mid-Ohio and I feel like we will have a shot again this weekend at Road America. I love racing on the road courses and hopefully we can have a solid weekend for everyone on this No. 8 team.” – Regan Smith

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on a road course this weekend at Road America. Even though I haven’t had a chance to race there before in a Xfinity car, I am extremely confident that we will unload with a fast Switch Chevrolet, especially since we are coming off of a really strong run at the last road course in Mid-Ohio. Hopefully we can back up the speed we had there this weekend without running into any trouble. If we can do that, I feel like we will be in contention all day long on Saturday.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JRM at Road America: JRM enters this weekend at Road America as the defending race winner at the 4.048-mile road course. In 25 organizational starts in Elkhart Lake, the organization has scored one win, eight top fives and 14 top 10s. Justin Allgaier brought home the victory in this event last season after starting from the 11th position and leading 14 laps en route to the win.

• JRM on Road Courses: In 105 NXS starts on road courses, JRM has scored four wins, 25 top fives and 53 top 10s. Ron Fellows and Regan Smith earned the organization’s first two road course victories at Montreal in 2008 and at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2015, while Justin Allgaier went to Victory Lane at Mid-Ohio and Road America last season.

• Allgaier Media Availability: JRM driver Justin Allgaier will be stopping by the media center at Road America for media availability on Friday, Aug. 23, at 11:15 a.m. CST.