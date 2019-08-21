Truck Side Steps & Running Boards Explained + Giveaway!

What’s Up With That? | How To Choose Side Steps For Your F150

PAOLI, Pa. (August 21st, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanTrucks’ “What’s Up With That” YouTube Series, Justin Dugan rounds up five of the most popular truck side steps for an in-depth look at their differences in form and function. Throughout this video, Justin runs the gamut of truck running boards, including nerf bars, running boards, drop steps, rock sliders and power steps, weighing their pros and cons, focused on helping truck owners figure out how to pick side steps for their Ford F-150.

“As is tradition with the “What’s Up With That” series, our goal here is to differentiate between the many different styles of side steps truck owners encounter in the category. Even though at their core, they all serve the common goal of making exit and entry easier—some options have different means of delivering on this along with offering some additional benefits some owners might enjoy.” –Justin Dugan

Products featured in this video: Barricade 5 in. Oval 60 Degree Bent End Side Step Bars, Aries Automotive 6.5 in. Ridgestep Running Boards, Westin HDX Drop Nerf Side Step Bars, Addictive Desert Designs Rock Slider Side Step Bars w/ LED Strip Lights, & Amp Research PowerStep Running Boards.

Watch it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/picking-f150-side-steps-guide.html

