Talladega Superspeedway’s VIP Experiences Taken to the Next Level for Doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs Weekend, Oct. 11-13

Sunday VIP Experience with Glenn Jarrett & Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package Include New Exclusive Opportunities, Plus Access to Interactive Talladega Garage Experience

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega Superspeedway’s popular Sunday VIP Experience and Unrestricted Weekend VIP Packagehave been taken to another level! NEW, exclusive opportunities have been added to both packages, including access into the brand-new Talladega Garage Experience, where fans can tackle the historic venue in style during the track’s highly anticipated 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Sugarlands Shine 250 doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 11-13.

In addition to the incredible behind-the-scenes opportunities both packages provide, fans gain admission into the one-of-a-kind, interactive Talladega Garage Experience, which is set to debut this October. The Garage Experience offers fans access into each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage bay where they can be under the same roof that houses the race cars, teams and drivers as they prepare their machines throughout race weekend.

On top of that, fans now receive a reserved area inside the Drivers Meeting room (limited seating available) on Sunday (Oct. 13) prior to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, where they have the chance to catch a glimpse of their favorite drivers before they hit the 2.66-mile track for the “Wildcard” playoff race. Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package pass holders will also have entry to the Drivers Meeting before Saturday’s Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (Oct. 12).

As part of the Sunday VIP Experience ($399), fans get to partake in a guided tour hosted by former driver and Motor Racing Network (MRN) pit reporter, Glenn Jarrett. Fans will listen in via a Racing Electronics Headset while Jarrett leads them on a personal tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage, Pit Road and the MRN broadcast hauler, prior to the drop of the green flag on Sunday morning.

Talladega’s unmatched Sunday only pre-race experience also offers one Sunday VIP 1 parking pass (for every two VIP passes purchased, located behind Legends Village), a hot lap in a Grand Marshal car, VIP access to the Saturday Night Infield Concert featuring Alabama’s Riley Green, and a reserved area near the front of the stage for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Driver Introductions.

With the Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package ($599), fans receive up-close and personal access to both series’ garages, pits and a multitude of other activities throughout the entire race weekend at the most competitive track in NASCAR. Fans will get to witness ‘Degas biggest party on Friday night at the “Big One on the Blvd.”, VIP access to the Concert, weekend parking passes (3-Day Infield Silver Lot and 2-Day VIP 2 parking outside), a hot lap in a Grand Marshal car, and much more! Fans must be 19 years old and up to participate.

The Talladega Garage Experience has a host of amenities for fans to enjoy including FREE Wi-Fi presented by Xtreme Concepts, Inc., an area at Gatorade Victory Lane for fans to witness the winner’s celebration, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, social areas, $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions (except for the $9 Big One Meatball), plus much more!

Both packages must be purchased in addition to a Sunday 1000Bulbs.com 500 ticket. For more information on both VIP Experiences or general ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/upgrades or call 855-518-RACE (7223). The word’s greatest track, Talladega Superspeedway, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

Fans can learn more about the Talladega Garage Experience and the entire Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.