Toyota Racing Road America NXS Race Recap

Bell claims victory at Road America

Christopher Bell leads 10 laps on his way to his first road course win

Elkhart Lake, Wisc. (August 24, 2019) – Supra driver Christopher Bell drove to the win at the picturesque Road America in Wisconsin earlier today.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Road America

Race 23 of 33 – 182.2 miles / 45 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, CHRISTOPHER BELL

2nd, Austin Cindric*

3th, Tyler Reddick*

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, Kaz Grala*

16th, BRANDON JONES

19th, JOEY GASE

21st, RYAN ELLIS

25th, TOMMY JOE MARTINS

27th, MATT DiBENEDETTO

30th, DICK KARTH

35th, CHAD FINCHUM

*non-Toyota driver

• Christopher Bell scored the win at Road America today. It is his series-leading sixth win of the season and 14th victory of this career.

• It is the first road course win of Bell’s NASCAR career.

• Bell has finished top-five finishes in all three NASCAR Xfinity Series road course events this season.

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Ruud Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

What a finish! You got a road course win!

“Yeah, how about that! I’m honestly in shock. I really butchered qualifying and tore the crap out of that left front. I felt like once we got in the race there we would be able to drive by those guys. Then they dropped the green flag and they were driving by me. That wasn’t very much fun. I told Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) that I’m really, really tight. We got those tires off, and he said the left front was hurt pretty bad. Then we got pretty good there when we put our fresh tires on it. The strategy worked pretty good for us with us pitting and then the yellow coming out. This Ruud Supra was really, really fast. We’ve had a great road course season. I’m really honored to be a part of Joe Gibbs Racing. To get my first road course win is really special.”

Talk about your road course journey.

“I guess I get lucky on these things. I’m really heartbroken for Matt DiBenedetto. He was really, really fast. We knew from practice that both of our cars were going to be really good and that we would be right there racing each other. I don’t know exactly what happened, but I saw him go flying off of (turn) 14. That sucks. He’s in a tough spot right now. He needed a good run there.”

Is this the last bit of your driving arsenal that you needed to check off?

“Speedway racing is a struggle for me, but I’ll take that if I can go road course racing. I have to give a really big thank you to Ruud, Rheem, all of our partners at Toyota and Toyota Racing Development and all the fans that tuned in today. It’s an honor to be racing in the Xfinity Series. These cars are so much fun to drive. Luckily I get to drive one of the best one’s in the field.”

