”Dog’s Most Wanted” to Ride with Stenhouse Jr. at Famed Southern 500

No. 17 Ford to partner with WGN America’s new unscripted Series “Dog’s Most Wanted”

CONCORD, N.C. (August 26, 2019) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will team up with Duane “Dog” Chapman and his exhilarating new unscripted series “Dog’s Most Wanted” when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the iconic Darlington Raceway for the famed Southern 500 on September 1. Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford Mustang will be fully-wrapped to promote WGN America’s new series “Dog’s Most Wanted,” which features Duane “Dog” Chapman, his late wife Beth and a hand-picked team of bounty hunters bringing criminals to justice. The series premieres on Wednesday, September 4 at 9/8c on WGN America.

“It’s going to be awesome to have ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ on the car at Darlington,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We are looking forward to having him at the race and hopefully he can help us track down and capture a trip to victory lane.”

The legendary bounty hunter and TV personality will be in attendance as the green flag waves on the fifth edition of the South Carolina track’s ‘throwback’ weekend.

In this new series, “Dog” and the late Beth Chapman will be supported by a ferocious team of hunters Dog calls “The Dirty Dozen.” Together they will go on a cross-country manhunt to track down a carefully curated list of Dog’s Most Wanted fugitives. In their personal lives, the series tackles the family’s most difficult fight as their beloved matriarch Beth Chapman bravely fights – and tragically loses – her battle with cancer.

“Dog’s Most Wanted” is produced by Dorsey Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, along with Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde. Chris Dorsey (“Building Alaska”), and Matt Assmus serve as Executive Producers for Dorsey Pictures. Dog and the late Beth Chapman are Executive Producers for Bonnie & Clyde.

WGN America and Tribune Media Company

WGN America, the flagship entertainment destination of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO), is a nationally distributed television network available in more than 75 million homes via cable, satellite and telco. The network features a strong slate of original series, fan-favorite dramas, comedies and blockbuster movies. Stay connected to WGN America on Twitter @wgnamerica. For additional information, please visit www.wgnamerica.com.