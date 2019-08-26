NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings- Canada

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series visited Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday afternoon for race No. 18 of the season and the second race in the 2019 Playoffs. To no surprise, Brett Moffitt once again reigned supreme north of the border and earned his second consecutive win in dominating fashion.



Moffitt earned the dominant win at Canada and several other playoff drivers took top spots. Some are still on the bubble including Tyler Ankrum who won at Kentucky, two-time champion Johnny Sauter who won at Dover, regular-season champion Grant Enfinger and Austin Hill. All face possible elimination before heading to the next round.



However, we have a couple of weeks to get there yet, so before we do, let’s take a look at this week’s Power Rankings.

