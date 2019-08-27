Richard Childress Racing & blu to Honor Kyle Petty’s 7-Eleven Scheme at Darlington

No. 2 myblu Chevrolet as Part of NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway

WELCOME, N.C. (August 27, 2019) – Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick will celebrate NASCAR’s history at Darlington Raceway with a throwback design honoring Kyle Petty’s 1980s 7-Eleven scheme. The design scheme will prominently feature both 7-Eleven and blu, a leader in the electronic cigarette industry, that retails at 7-Eleven.

“We’re excited to enter the sport of NASCAR and partner with Richard Childress Racing, one of the most iconic teams in the sport,” said Greg Moser, VP of Marketing at blu. “Naturally, we did a lot of homework before taking this step and in the end, it was a natural fit. NASCAR is a passion point of our existing blu consumers and the sport has a well-documented adult audience, where the incidence of smoking is higher than the national average. This was a perfect opportunity to connect adult smokers with our myblu product and recognize one of our top retail partners, 7-Eleven, with an iconic scheme for the No. 2 myblu Chevrolet.”

“The Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway is always one of my favorite races of the year because I love NASCAR history and it’s so fun to celebrate the heritage of our sport at one of NASCAR’s oldest and most exciting tracks,” said Reddick. “I grew up watching Kyle Petty race, so being able to celebrate his career and impact on the sport is special to me. I’m so thankful to be able to participate in NASCAR’s Throwback weekend and honor an icon of the sport this year.”

Petty’s 7-Eleven machine was an iconic scheme for much of his career in the 1980s, including his 1986 win at Richmond Raceway that came after Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip wrecked hard on the final lap. The No. 2 myblu Chevrolet Camaro pays homage to the scheme with its layered lines and 7-Eleven orange stripe.

blu is one of the original e-vapor brands, celebrating 10 years of providing adult smokers with a high-quality alternative to traditional cigarettes. The Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway marks the first primary sponsorship secured by blu in NASCAR. myblu is the latest product from blu, delivering a simple and satisfying nicotine experience for adult smokers.

Reddick is currently first in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings, with four wins, three pole awards, 18 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes. The defending Xfinity Series champion has already clinched his 2019 playoff berth and is currently in the hunt to secure the regular season championship.

For additional information about blu, please visit blu.com. For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

About blu:

Designed for smokers, by smokers, blu has been a trusted leader of adult consumer satisfaction since launching in 2009 – long before ‘vaping’ was a word in the Oxford dictionary. blu’s top priority and mission continues to be exceeding the needs of adult smokers with high quality vapor products and e-liquid flavors. blu is available online and in stores across the USA. The brand is owned by Fontem Ventures, a subsidiary of the Imperial Brands Group, with international headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Charlotte, North Carolina. To discover blu and experience blu satisfaction, visit blu.com/en/US.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR celebrates 50 years of racing in 2019 and has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2019 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 American Ethanol/AAA/Symbicort/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet) along with Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric (No. 8 Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops/Liberty National Life Insurance/Cessna/VF Workwear Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes defending Series Champion Tyler Reddick (No. 2 myblu/Gimme Country/Tame the Beast/Hurdl/Pinnacle Financial Partners/Anderson’s Maple Syrup/KCMG/Roland Chevrolet) as well as select races with Kaz Grala and Joe Graf, Jr. (No. 21 Camaro).