Stenhouse Jr – Darlington Advance

Team: No. 17 “Dog’s Most Wanted” Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Darlington Raceway

Stenhouse Jr. has six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Darlington Raceway with an average starting position of 18.5 and average finishing position of 22.5.

Last year, Stenhouse earned a career-best finish of 12th at the ‘Lady in Black’.

“Dog’s Most Wanted” WGN America

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will team up with Duane “Dog” Chapman and his exhilarating new unscripted series “Dog’s Most Wanted” when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the iconic Darlington Raceway for the famed Southern 500 on September 1. Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford Mustang will be fully-wrapped to promote WGN America’s new series “Dog’s Most Wanted,” which features Duane “Dog” Chapman, his late wife Beth and a hand-picked team of bounty hunters bringing criminals to justice. The series premieres on Wednesday, September 4 at 9/8c on WGN America.

The legendary bounty hunter and TV personality will be in attendance as the green flag waves on the fifth edition of the South Carolina track’s ‘throwback’ weekend.

Last time at Darlington

With two cautions in the final laps, the 2017 NASCAR Playoff contender took the wave around twice to get back on the lead lap. When the final green flag waved on lap 343, Stenhouse lined up in the 14th position and was able to gain two more spots to take the checkered flag in the 12th position; a career best finish at ‘The Track to Tough to Tame’.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Darlington:

“All of us drivers look forward to racing at Darlington because of its rich history. We haven’t had the best of luck at Darlington. The track is tough hence its nickname ‘Too Tough to Tame’. Last year we had our best finish there and I think we learned some things that hopefully can translate into this weekend. We are running a special scheme for the new show “Dog’s Most Wanted” so hopefully we can have a strong showing for Dog and his late wife Beth.”