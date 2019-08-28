Ken Schrader to Make 14th Career ARCA Menards Series Appearance at DuQuoin in Saturday Night’s Southern Illinois 100

Four-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winner and 18-time ARCA Menards Series winner Ken Schrader will make his first appearance with the ARCA Menards Series since last June when he straps in for the Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin on Saturday night.

Schrader will pilot his familiar No. 52 Federated Auto Parts Ford in what will be his 83rd career ARCA Menards Series start.

Schrader’s most recent ARCA Menards Series appearance came at WWT Raceway at Gateway just outside of St. Louis in June 2018. He started and finished eleventh.

In 14 career starts at DuQuoin, Schrader has three wins, eleven top-five and thirteen top-ten finishes. He also has three General Tire Pole Awards on his resume at the Magic Mile, tied for the all-time lead.

Schrader, a two-time USAC national champion and the 1985 NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year, will be doing double duty throughout the weekend at DuQuoin as he’ll also compete in the Bill Oldani Memorial DIRTCar UMP Modified feature. Schrader is the all-time leading modified winner at DuQuoin with six career victories.

His 18 career ARCA Menards Series wins have him 16th on the all-time series win list. Six of his wins have been on dirt: his first career win at Hagerstown Speedway in 1990, a win on the dirt mile at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis in 1994, a 1998 victory on the dirt mile at Springfield, and a trio of wins at DuQuoin in 2006, 2007, and 2013.

His final career victory, on the high-banked half-mile Salem Speedway in September, 2015 extended his record as the oldest winner in series history at 61 years of age.

The Southern Illinois 100 on the Magic Mile at the DuQuoin State Fair is set for Saturday night August 31. Practice starts at 2:30 pm CT, General Tire Pole Qualifying is scheduled for 5:30 pm CT, and the race will go green shortly after 8 pm CT. The race will be televised live on MAVTV; ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring, live chat, and live track updates for registered users.