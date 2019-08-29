AWARD-WINNING ARTIST EASTON CORBIN TO PERFORM DURING O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PRE-RACE PARTY AT ISM RACEWAY

PHOENIX – ISM Raceway is thrilled to announce that award-winning country music star Easton Corbin will headline the O’Reilly Auto Parts Pre-Race Party on Sunday, November 10, with a one-hour concert ahead of the Bluegreen Vacations 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semi-Final race. Corbin will kick off the pre-race party when he takes the stage located between pit road and the track on Sunday morning.

“We can’t wait to host Easton Corbin and experience the electric atmosphere he creates with our fans ahead of the Bluegreen Vacations 500,” said ISM Raceway President Julie Giese. “He is an incredibly accomplished musician and someone we’re proud to have headline the O’Reilly Auto Parts Pre-Race Party.”

A Florida native, Corbin is lauded for his unapologetic and unwavering traditional country sound and authentic lyrics. With two No. 1 singles, seven Top-10 singles and multiple awards and nominations, plus performances on some of the biggest stages in the world, Corbin continues to make a lasting impression while leaving his footprint on country music.

Corbin has built a catalog of signature hits that include some of the most played and well-known songs across the industry, including “A Little More Country Than That,” “Roll With It,” “Lovin’ You Is Fun” and “Baby Be My Love Song” from his No. 1 debuting album About To Get Real.

Access to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Pre-Race Party, Corbin’s one-hour performance and the entire INfield Experience during the Bluegreen Vacations 500 may be purchased with a grandstand seat at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About ISM Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, ISM Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964. As part of a $178 million modernization project, the track officially became ISM Raceway in 2018 as a result of a naming rights partnership with ISM Connect, a pioneer in smart venue technology bringing the digital fan engagement experience to Phoenix. Phoenix hosts two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year. The 2019 season at ISM Raceway began with the FanShield 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend on March 8, 9 and 10. The 2019 ISM Raceway schedule is anchored on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semifinal Playoff Weekend after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.