Roush Fenway Ready to Throw It Back at ‘The Track Too Tough to Tame’

One of the most anticipated weekends on the NASCAR circuit each year has arrived as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) tackles the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’ as one of the final two races remaining before the playoffs begin. Roush Fenway Fords have 20 wins all-time across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

Darlington Raceway

Sunday, September 1 | 6 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer / Velveeta Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Dog’s Most Wanted Ford Mustang

Darlington Two-Step

Roush Fenway has twice won consecutive MENCS races at Darlington, including a season sweep in 1999 with former driver and current NBC commentator Jeff Burton. Roush Fenway also earned victories in consecutive seasons at the egg-shaped oval in 2005 and 2006 with Biffle.

A Tradition Unlike Any Other

NASCAR’s Official Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway pays tribute to the years 1990-94 this season. Both Roush Fenway cars will sport unique looks on track at ‘The Lady in Black,’ both in unique styles.

Newman’s scheme pays homage to Martin’s 1993 scheme that scored Jack Roush’s first Southern 500 win.

· Oscar Mayer, who first appeared on the No. 6 back in 2003, was also featured on the car during last year’s #NASCARThrowback weekend with Matt Kenseth.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will team up with Duane “Dog” Chapman and his exhilarating new unscripted series “Dog’s Most Wanted” for the famed Southern 500.

Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford Mustang will be fully-wrapped to promote WGN America’s new series “Dog’s Most Wanted,” which features Duane “Dog” Chapman, his late wife Beth and a hand-picked team of bounty hunters bringing criminals to justice. The series premieres on Wednesday, September 4 at 9/8c on WGN America.

TALE OF THE TAPE

In 242 all-time NASCAR starts at ‘The Lady in Black,’ Jack Roush’s Fords have 20 wins, 69 top-five and 116 top-10 finishes, along with 20 poles. Over the years RFR has led 4500+ laps across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series, with more than 83,000 miles logged at the 1.366-mile track. In MENCS action alone, RFR has finished top-10 in 44 percent (69-of-156) of the races with 35 top-five results and five wins.

Kickin’ It Old School

Legendary Roush Fenway drivers Mark Martin, Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle are responsible for the five Cup wins for Jack Roush at Darlington. Martin earned Roush’s first Cup win back in 1993 after leading 178 laps. Burton swept the 1999 events as the dominant car, and Biffle earned the two most recent victories in 2005 and 2006.

Most All-Time

It’s no secret that when Roush has dominated in the Xfinity Series at Darlington. In 79 starts, the organization has 15 wins, 33 top-five and 44 top-10s. Mark Martin is responsible for eight of the victories, second-most for him among any track, after winning five of the first seven races at the track for Roush from 1993-96. He also went on to win in 1999, and swept again in 2000. Jeff Burton got in on the fun with wins in 1997, 2001 and 2002, while Biffle earned a win in 2004. Most recently, Kenseth drove to victory lane in 2005 and 2009.

Where They Rank

· Newman enters the weekend 15th in points, 12 ahead of Daniel Suarez (16th), with Clint Bowyer just behind, two points outside the cut line with two races remaining.

· Stenhouse is 21st in driver points needing a win over the final two races of the regular season.

Roush Fenway Darlington Wins

1993-2 Martin Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

1999-2 Burton Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

1993-2 Martin NXS

1994-1 Martin NXS

1994-2 Martin NXS

1995-2 Martin NXS

1996-1 Martin NXS

1997-2 Burton NXS

1999-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2000-2 Martin NXS

2001-2 Burton NXS

2002-1 Burton NXS

2002-2 Burton NXS

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005 Kenseth NXS

2009 Kenseth NXS

By the Numbers at Darlington Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

156 5 35 69 7 49836 2718 16.6 15.9 68075.9

79 15 33 44 12 10616 1856 9.9 12.9 14501.4

7 0 1 3 1 944 9 16.0 15.9 1289.50

242 20 69 116 20 61396 4583 14.4 14.9 83866.8