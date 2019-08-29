Weekend Schedule for Darlington

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Darlington Raceway for the annual Throwback Weekend. This year the track will highlight the 1990-1994 era. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off and will return to competition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 13.

Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner for both series. He is only the fourth driver to complete a weekend sweep at Darlington and joins Dale Earnhardt (1987), Mark Martin (1992) and Denny Hamlin (2010, 2017).

Please see the complete schedule below. All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 30, 2019

1:05 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series First Practice – NBCSN

2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/MRN

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN

4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/MRN/

Saturday, August 31, 2019

12:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – NBCSN

2:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – NBCSN/MRN

3:20 p.m. – 4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Driver Intros

4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 – Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.08 Miles -NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, September 1, 2019

5:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver Intros

6 p.m.: Bojangles’ Southern 500 – Stages 100/200/367 Laps = 501.3 Miles – NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

