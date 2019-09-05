Chart-Topping Entertainers Florida Georgia Line To Serve as Grand Marshals of Big Machine 400 at the Brickyard Sept. 8 at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 – Global superstars Florida Georgia Line will serve as grand marshals of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race bearing their name this Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard will call drivers to their cars before the Big Machine 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line, which airs live on NBC starting at 2 p.m. (ET). This marks the final race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season, setting the field of 16 drivers for the NASCAR Playoffs.

Adding this major role to the chart-topping duo’s race weekend, Kelley and Hubbard will be full speed ahead following their headline FGL Fest on Saturday, Sept. 7 in the infield at IMS. Other artists performing in the star-studded lineup include Dan + Shay, Nelly, Mitchell Tenpenny, Blanco Brown, Canaan Smith and Payton Smith.

“From sellout crowds to record-breaking chart history, no feat is too big for Florida Georgia Line, and that includes hosting their own headlining festival at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Brian and Tyler are such great ambassadors for our event, and we’re honored they will serve as grand marshals of the race.”

In other ceremonial roles for the 26th annual NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS, Big Machine President and CEO Scott Borchetta will give the command to start engines, while Tenn South Distillery/Big Machine Vodka Executive Vice President Mark Borchetta will wave the green flag to send the field thundering toward Turn 1 at the start of the race.

“Our longtime relationship with Big Machine also has been very fulfilling and continues to grow,” Boles said. “We’re very grateful for the passion shown for racing and IMS from Scott and everyone at Big Machine. They’re fantastic partners.”

Amassing the best-selling digital country single of all time (SoundScan) with 11X-Platinum breakout “Cruise,” Grammy-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line has been making history since 2012. As the first country act to achieve RIAA’s Diamond certification (10 million copies sold) and holding the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart (50 straight weeks) with 8X Platinum, No. 1 “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha, the trailblazers have topped 9.3 billion streams, exceeded 33.6 million track downloads, and sold more than 4.6 million albums worldwide. FGL’s fourth studio album, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” (BMLG Records), features their 16th No. 1 overall as artists, Platinum hit “Simple.”

Playing to millions of fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours, they’re currently on the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour and will reprise Florida Georgia Line Live from Las Vegas due to popular demand. Honored by the AMAs, CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and ACM Awards, their creative empire also includes thriving business initiatives: FGL HOUSE, meet + greet, Tree Vibez Music, Round Here Records and Tribe Kelley.

Practice for the Big Machine 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line will take place Saturday, Sept. 7 at IMS, with qualifying and the 160-lap race scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8. NASCAR Xfinity Series racing also will take place during the event with the Indiana 250. Practice is Friday, Sept. 6, with qualifying and the race Saturday, Sept. 7.

Visit IMS.com throughout the weekend to purchase tickets for the Big Machine 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line, Indiana 250, FGL Fest and the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink, and for more information on the event.