Choosing the Right Air Intake for Your Ford F-150

PAOLI, Pa. (September 5th, 2019) – Allowing your truck to breathe and flow air better through its atmosphere induction passageways to the combustion chamber will, undoubtedly, maximize its efficiency and power output. Replacing your F-150’s restrictive stock airbox with an aftermarket offering is an easy and relatively inexpensive way to free up some power, and even squeeze a few extra MPG’s out of your rig on your next road trip.

With the purposes of educating and informing, AmericanTrucks (AT) has assembled their definitive guide to F-150 Air Intakes through AT’s collection of F-150 Technical Guides. Truck performance parts are the name of the game at AT and included in this guide is everything you need to know about F-150 Cold Air Intakes, or truck cold air intakes, in general. There’s even a video from AT’s tour of the K&N air filter factory on how they work and constructed.

Will it require a tune? Possibly. What’s the difference between oiled and non-oiled filters? All that and more in AT’s “Choosing the Right Air Intake” tech guide for your Ford F-150.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/choosing-the-right-f150-intake.html

