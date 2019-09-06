Party in the Front! Become a Concert VIP at Talladega Superspeedway for the Saturday Night Infield Concert Featuring Riley Green, Oct. 12

TALLADEGA, Ala. – For the first time Talladega Superspeedway is giving fans the chance to receive VIP Front Stage access to the Saturday Night Infield Concert (Oct. 12), headlined by Alabama native and country music artist Riley Green, during its NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend, Oct. 11-13.

With the all-new Concert VIP package, fans will get the chance to be up in front and closer than ever before to the concert stage on Saturday night, plus take in all the action-packed racing on Sunday for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff event. The rockin’ package is just $99 and includes the following:

One (1) VIP Front Stage Saturday Night Infield Concert Pass – standing room only. Entry for fans with this pass will be at the concert VIP entrance, right side of the stage and located on Speed Street (runs parallel to Talladega Blvd.).

One (1) reserved seat in the Lincoln Grandstand near Turn 4 for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 13. It will be the second race in the Round of 12 in the series playoffs.

Fans should act fast as there is a limited quantity available. For more information or to purchase, simply visit here. Those who have already purchased a ticket to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 are eligible to upgrade to the Concert VIP package for $50 by calling 855-518-RACE (7223). To purchase a front stage access pass, fans must have a Sunday ticket or weekend infield admission. General admission entry to the concert is FREE to ALL Sunday ticket holders and infield guests.

The Saturday Night Infield Concert festivities, located at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds., are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CDT. It kicks off after the running of the Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The Sugarlands Shine 250 also has playoff implications as it will serve as the first race in the Round of 6 in the Gander Truck Series Playoffs, the final round before the Championship 4 finale.

For more information about the Saturday Night Infield Concert, the 1000Bulbs.com 500, or the Sugarlands Shine 250, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

Talladega Superspeedway is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year along with Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. Phase II of the project featuring the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before, is set for its debut during the NASCAR Playoffs weekend. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation. For all things on the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-7223 (RACE).

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.