Ford Performance NASCAR: Indianapolis (Xfinity Series Post Race Quotes)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXZ)

Saturday, September 7, 2019

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES POST RACE

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

7th – Cole Custer

8th – Chase Briscoe

27th – Austin Cindric

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang — FINISHED 7th

“It was frustrating out there for sure. Our Ford Mustang was really fast, especially on the long runs. We just couldn’t get it to go on the restarts. Every single time it seemed like something would go wrong in front of us and we would get stacked up. My first couple of restarts were good and after that it just seemed like waiting for something to go wrong on the next one. We had a fast car, it is just frustrating when we should have been competing for a win. We will take a no-damage race and move on to the next one.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Ford Performance Mustang — FINISHED 8th

“It was a frustrating day because we started off and weren’t very good from the get-go and we had to keep working on the balance over and over again. It felt like every time we made some gains we would end up having a bad pit stop and cost ourselves position. I don’t know. There at the end, it felt like we were pretty good. I just couldn’t get anything going. Everytime I made a move I couldn’t get anyone to go with me. I don’t know. Just nothing went out way today. It felt like this was probably honestly our worst race we have had in about four or five months. Hopefully we can get to Vegas and kind of go back to where we were.”