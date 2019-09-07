Toyota Racing MENCS Indianapolis Final Practice Quotes — Denny Hamlin

Toyota Racing – Denny Hamlin

SPEEDWAY, IND. (September 7, 2019) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was involved in an accident at the conclusion of final practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hamlin will go to a backup No. 11 FedEx Camry for Sunday’s race.

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

How vicious was the hit you took in turn four?

“It was big for sure. It was the last corner and I think the red flag had been out for a minute or so. We had just got into turn one when the red went out and we were going to finish our lap. It just blew a right-front. We hadn’t seen any wear issues so we might have run something over or whatever. Definitely got my attention.”

Is there nothing you can do when that happens at Indianapolis with the wall so close?

“Especially with it being in the short chute there. Definitely unexpected as I turned into turn four right there. The good news is that I think our backup is an okay car. We’ll go to work and come from the back, again and see if we can’t win another one.”

