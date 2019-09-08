Johnson playoffs hopes end in crash

Jimmie Johnson was a long shot hoping to make the NASCAR playoffs coming into the Brickyard. The No. 48 crew was below the cut line most of the race.

At one point, the team caught a lucky break when a caution came out and Johnson was out front as the leader. However the Hendrick Motorsports driver had to come down to pit road for his scheduled pit stop. Even with the pit stop, Johnson was able to finish eighth in Stage 2.

Although troubles arose when Stage 3 began, as Johnson went to make a move in Turn 2 but eventually was turned and hit the wall. With the incident, Johnson is out of the race and therefore, his playoff hopes are over for 2019.

“Yeah, it’s really disappointing. Unfortunately, we had a bad 25 races that led to the position we’re in here today and we needed a stellar day. I think we were having a strong day. I’m really proud of my team with what’s been going on.”

When asked about the incident, Johnson says it was close racing.

“The No. 1 car (Kurt Busch) had a little trouble on the restart. I’m on the inside going into the corner and it was just super tight. It’s unfortunate that happened. Certainly it’s not what we needed on that restart. I couldn’t go below the white line and kind of got snipped there and turned around; and around and round we go.”

This will be the first time in Johnson’s career he misses the playoffs.