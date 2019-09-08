Jones and Keselowski involved in a big crash at Indy

With just two laps left in Stage 1, a violent wreck broke between Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski off Turn 2. The No. 20 and the No. 2 made contact with each other, with Jones hitting the wall and Keselowski went sliding down the track, making hard contact with the tire barrier. Keselowski’s car was sideways on the barrier. Both drivers walked away okay.

“Yeah, I’m good, I just got loose under Brad, the Toyota Camry was fast, I was trying to make up a spot before the stage end,” Jones explained to PRN Radio. “The 18 (Kyle Busch) got by and tried to follow him through, I just didn’t expect Brad to come down so much. Just drove in too hard and didn’t anticipate enough. Hate it for our guys, and for Brad, ruined both of our days. Both had fast cars, capable of battling up front and just didn’t work out. Get it out of the way this week, I guess and go on to Vegas next week and try to get our playoffs started on the right foot.”

Keselowski was able to walk away from the incident unscathed.

“We were all racing there, some on tires and some not on tires,” Keselowski described to PRN Radio. “I couldn’t get by the guys on new tires in front of me, so I checked up lost the nose and a couple of cars got underneath me and got down into Turn 2 and nobody had any air, we all just kind of lost there and wrecked. Next thing you know, we’re all in the fence and I found the one spot on the track with maybe the worst angle of the wall you could possibly have at a track like this and hit it. It was a pretty good lick, but we’re alright and we’ll move on to next week.”