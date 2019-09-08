RCR Post Race Report – Big Machine Vodka 400

Austin Dillon and the SYMBICORT® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Earn Hard-Fought 12th-Place Finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Finish: 12th

Start: 18th

Points: 23rd

“Starting off, our SYMBICORT® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was tight in Turn 2 but handled really well everywhere else on the track. Trouble came early though when the caution flag was displayed during Stage 1. We all came down pit road to pit and a big group of cars got jumbled on pit road and started making contact with each other. The cars in front of me started colliding and I made contact with the No. 9 car, then the No. 17 car drove through all of us because someone hit him from behind, too. The craziest part of this entire race is pit road. You’re dodging slower cars and if something happens you have no where to go. You can’t dodge left. You can’t go anywhere. We were able to make repairs to our Chevy, but the damage definitely created handling issues for the rest of the day. We raced our way as high as seventh but the handling was so tight that we lost a few positions at the end to finish 12th. I’m proud of this team. We had a plan and we stuck to it. It feels great to put together a solid race for our partner AstraZeneca and everyone associated with the No. 3 team.” -Austin Dillon

Late-Race Wreck Collects Daniel Hemric and The No. 8

Liberty National Chevrolet Team in First Brickyard 400 Start

Finish: 34th

Start: 11th

Points:25th

“This was an important day, making my first Brickyard 400 start in the No. 8 Liberty National Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and we had a really solid race going until we were involved in an on-track incident with about 50 laps remaining. I felt like we had a good restart and I got to the bottom, which is where you need to be. The next thing I knew I saw the No. 48 car sideways. I saw the left side of his car, his nose through the grass. I thought I had it missed but someone got turned down and caught me in the right side and turned me into the outside wall. I’m not sure what started it or what happened – it was just chaos. That’s been the story for this No. 8 team all year. Everybody on this team works too hard to have this many unfortunate things happen to us. We’ll put this one behind us and move on to Las Vegas next week.” -Daniel Hemric