Sellers Captures Fifth Career South Boston Speedway Title

South Boston, VA……Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia captured his fifth career South Boston Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division title in Saturday night’s GCR Presents LS Tractor USA Late Model Twin 75s.

Sellers’ fifth career South Boston Speedway NASCAR track title ties him with the late legendary NASCAR Modified and Late Model Sportsman star Ray Hendrick of Richmond, Virginia for the second-most NASCAR feature-division track championships at South Boston Speedway. Only David Blankenship of Moseley, Virginia, with seven South Boston Speedway NASCAR track championships, stands above Sellers and Hendrick.

This season’s NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division title is the third South Boston Speedway track title in a row for Sellers, who finished second to Lee Pulliam of Alton, Virginia in the opening 75-lap race and unofficially finished 10th in the second of Saturday night’s pair of 75-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division races.

Pulliam’s win over Sellers in the opening 75-lap race came by less than a second. The win was Pulliam’s fifth victory in a row at the .4-mile oval.

Austin Thaxton of South Boston, Virginia, Trey Crews of Halifax, Virginia and Thomas Scott of Efland, North Carolina rounded out the top five finishers in the first race.

Drew Dollar of Atlanta, Georgia was the unofficial winner of the second race, a dramatic race that saw Sellers and Pulliam battle side-by-side and bumper-to-bumper for the lead for the final 30 laps. As the two drivers sped into the third turn on the final lap, Sellers’ car made contact with the rear of Pulliam’s car, and Pulliam spun between turns three and four.

Sellers sped to the finish line ahead of the rest of the field, but was penalized by track officials for causing the incident and was awarded 10th place, the last position behind the rest of the cars that finished on the lead lap.

Dollar, who was running third at the time, was declared the unofficial winner, with Thaxton finishing second, Scott taking third place, Blake Stallings of Danville, Virginia being awarded fourth place and Nick Smith rounding out the top five finishers in the unofficial finishing order.

Willis Wins Fourth Career Limited Sportsman Division Crown

Danny Willis Jr. of South Boston, Virginia won his fourth career South Boston Speedway NASCAR Limited Sportsman Division championship Saturday night with a 10th-place finish in the night’s 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race.

Willis and Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina waged a hard-fought battle for the win after the race’s final caution flag flew with 13 laps to go, with Willis getting beside Borst on the inside several times without being able to make the pass.

A last-ditch effort by Willis on the last lap to earn the win came up short as Willis spun as the pair sped off of the fourth turn heading to the checkered flag.

Borst sped across the finish line to grab his sixth win of the season and tie Willis for the most wins in the division. Landon Pembleton of Amelia, Virginia finished third with Mark Cook finishing fourth and Mitchell Wright rounding out the top five finishers

Crews Captures First SBS Pure Stock Division Title

Nathan Crews of Long Island, Virginia won his first career South Boston Speedway Budweiser Pure Stock Division championship Saturday night in the 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race.

Crews won the 30-lap race to earn his ninth victory of the season, edging Scott Phillips of Halifax, Virginia by .778-second.

Randy Hupp of Halifax, Virginia, Justin Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia and Jesse Keesee completed the top five finishers.

Currin Wins Hornets Division Title; Claims Second Division Title

Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia won his second South Boston Speedway Budweiser Hornets Division championship in Saturday night’s 15-lap season finale for the division. This season’s championship makes Currin the first driver to win multiple championships in the division.

Jared Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia edged Josh Dawson of Halifax, Virginia by a foot in a near photo finish to win the 15-lap race and earn his second victory of the season.

Tyler Stanley of South Boston, Virginia, Currin, and Donald Clay of Clover, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

South Boston Speedway will close out its 2019 season in a big way with the 3 p.m. running of the AutosbyNelson,com 250 for the CARS Tour Series on Saturday afternoon, November 2.

The championships in both the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour will be decided in the event that will feature a 125-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race and a 125-lap Super Late Model race, with both races going for 125 green-flag laps.

Qualifying for that event will feature a knock-out qualifying format.

Advance tickets for the AutosbyNelson,com 250 are priced at $10 each through Friday, Nov. 1. Adult general admission tickets on race day will be priced at $15 each. Youth ages 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

For additional information about the AutosbyNelson,com 250 CARS Tour series racing program or any other events at South Boston Speedway, please visit the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com or telephone the speedway at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540.