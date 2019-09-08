Suarez misses out on playoff run

Knowing it would be tough to make the playoffs being tied with Ryan Newman after the Darlington race, Daniel Suarez could not afford any troubles at Indy. It was a difficult day though for his No. 41 team with a qualifying effort of 20th.

Things got off to a rocky start early, as he slapped the wall off Turn 2 and brought out the caution on lap 12. Suarez had to come down pit road and make the pit stop for any potential damage. However, his car would be fine, but he had a lot of ground to make up restarting in the back.

Due to the incident early on, he was unable to record a Stage 1 finish but did manage to finish sixth in the second stage. The No. 41 team tried play strategy with 34 to go by coming down pit road. The team would have to hope for no caution for the rest of the race, in order to make the strategy work and for Suarez to cycle out as the leader.

However, cautions breed cautions late in the going and eventually costed Suarez’s chances. Despite those late race restarts, Suarez will only be able to contend for wins here on out, as he misses the playoffs by just a few points.

“We did a good job, we just didn’t have enough speed,” Suarez said to PRN Radio. “We just have to keep working and we have 10 more races to get it into victory lane.”