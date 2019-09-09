Tips to Pass Microsoft MCSA AZ-300 Exam Using the PrepAway Website

Most IT professionals prefer Microsoft certifications because they are highly valued in the IT market. These credentials are globally accepted giving specialists the ability to work anywhere in the world. Moreover, the Microsoft certification program contains credentials that align with specific IT job roles. Therefore, by the time a candidate succeeds in attaining a credential in a certain Microsoft technology, they will have acquired all the skills they need to work in the associated career position. Depending on the level of one’s knowledge and skills in working with certain technologies, professionals can obtain Microsoft credentials at either the fundamental, associate, or expert level.

Expert certification level contains the highest credentials in the Microsoft certification program hierarchy. Individuals who obtain certifications at this level are established professionals who are experienced in working with certain Microsoft technologies. One of the certifications in this level is the Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification. This credential is obtained by passing exams MCSA AZ-300 and AZ-301. The sections below will discuss the details and other information related to MCSA AZ-300 exam Visit This Page .

MCSA AZ-300 exam overview

This exam is meant for Azure Solution Architects whose tasks involve translating business requirements to reliable and scalable solutions. Candidates are expected to be experienced professionals who have advanced knowledge and skills in various aspects such as virtualization networking, security, business continuity, disaster recovery, and data management. The cost of this exam is $165 in the US, but it slightly varies for other regions of the world. Candidates who register for this exam can choose to take it in either of the following languages:

English

Japanese

Simplified Chinese

Korean

This exam measures one’s ability to perform the technical tasks listed below. The percentages indicate the topic’s weight in the exam:

Infrastructure deployment and configuration (25-30%)

Implementation of workloads and security (20-25%)

Creation and deployment of apps (5-10%)

Implementation of authentication and data security (5-10%)

Developing for cloud and Azure storage (20-25%)

Exam preparation tips

When you decide to take MCSA AZ-300 test, the period before your scheduled exam date should be used to sharpen your knowledge on the exam topics. This will ensure that you do not have any difficulties answering the questions on your exam day. In your preparation period, you should plan your time well to accommodate every topic area of the exam. There are various ways to prepare for your test, some of which are mentioned below:

Training

Training can either be done online or in a classroom. In the countries where the classroom training option is unavailable, candidates can opt for online training. In case you can enroll in a classroom program in your country, you will receive guidance from a qualified trainer on how to cover the tested topics. In case you choose an on-demand online training, you will make use of video courses for MCSA AZ-300 exam.

Practice exams and books

In order to increase your chances of success in any exam, it is always important to be familiar with the test contents. This will help you to answer questions correctly and in a required format. This is why you need to use practice exams for MCSA AZ-300 during your preparation. Official practice test for this exam is available at the Microsoft website. Also, books are a handy tool for gaining in-depth knowledge on the exam topics. You can obtain books related to exam MCSA AZ-300 at the Microsoft Press Store.

Websites

Materials from learning websites also provide the much needed support during your exam preparation. These websites will provide you with practice exam questions and answers and video and audio courses for MCSA AZ-300 exam. To ensure that the materials you use are of high quality and up to date, we recommend using materials from the PrepAway website. It is a reputable source that has helped many previous exam takers to pass their tests without difficulty.

Why you need Microsoft MCSA AZ-300 exam

Passing MCSA AZ-300 exam and its related AZ-301 exam completes the requirements for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification. Once you obtain this credential, you will enjoy many benefits.

Unlock better opportunities

Having received a certification, you confirm your knowledge and skills in the associated technologies. This proof of knowledge will enable you to work in career positions that need those skills. This will therefore unlock the opportunities that you may not have been able to reach without a credential.

Become a leader

Certified professionals achieve full productivity faster than their uncertified counterparts. This enables them to advance further and take up leadership roles. Also, you will be among the top leaders in working with certain products due to your proficiency. All these qualities will earn you respect and honor from your fellow IT specialists and your organization at large.

Grow your career

With certifications to verify your skills, your career will definitely experience a faster growth rate than when you do not have any certifications. In fact, it is quite difficult to progress in an IT career without considering to attain credentials. Therefore, having the Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification will be useful in helping you get promoted faster.

In conclusion

You will be a certified expert after passing MCSA AZ-300 and AZ-301 tests. This will attract many benefits to you as mentioned above. We’ve also given you information that should help you prepare effectively for your exam. We are certain that you will succeed in your certification journey if you use our advice, especially about the PrepAway website.