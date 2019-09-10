HFR NGOTS Las Vegas Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 5, Best start: 2, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 2, Laps led: 68

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 18, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 10, Top 10s: 13, Laps Led: 204, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2, Wins: 1

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen is currently third in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff rankings, 6 points above the cutoff line.

– Friesen has led laps in each of the last three NGOTS races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

– Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 301 this weekend in Las Vegas. Friesen has scored two top-10 finishes and led 87 laps with this truck this season.

– Friesen’s Silverado will display a gold ribbon this weekend in Las Vegas as part of a program to bring awareness to childhood cancer in the month of September.

Quote:

“I always enjoy Las Vegas. It was my first mile-and-a-half track when I started racing trucks. We had a solid run in the spring and led some laps, hopefully it will be very similar this weekend. My guys bring me fast trucks every week, but we need to have a perfect execution this weekend if we want to stay in contention for the championship and advance to the Round of 6. Points racing is not my favorite, but I know Trip (Bruce, crew chief) will make the right calls and keep our championship run alive.”

