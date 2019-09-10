RCR Event Preview – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series History at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In 66 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets have earned 10 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,973 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,074 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

A Celebration of 50 Years … Help Richard Childress Racing celebrate their golden anniversary at RCR Fan Day at our campus in Welcome, North Carolina on Friday, October 25. The unique, one-day event is will include driver/owner autograph sessions, panel discussions with key personnel, a kids’ interactive area, pit crew demos, military interaction, shop tours and even a hauler parade to help send off our teams as they head to Martinsville Raceway. Follow RCR’s social media channels for updates regarding Fan Day and all 50th Anniversary events.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dillon’s best finish is fifth in 2016.

Welcome, Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry.

TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

It seems like Las Vegas Motor Speedway is getting more and more worn as the years go by. How careful do you have to be with your tires there now compared to the past?

“You definitely have to take care of them. We took a car that was really good last race and qualified well but didn’t really race as well as we would have liked. I think we had a penalty that got us behind. You have to keep track position and have a car that holds on for the long run. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is becoming much more similar to Chicagoland Speedway in terms of the amount of tire wear you see. Hopefully, we can take our package that we had at Chicagoland Speedway and apply it to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Cessna Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … Hemric will be making his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in this weekend’s South Point 400. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native started fifth and finished 23rd in his first Cup start at the 1.5-mile track earlier this year. He also has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at LVMS.

About Cessna … Textron Aviation offers the industry’s broadest product portfolio and most capable global service network supporting the Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker brands. Leveraging unparalleled speed-to-market, Textron Aviation delivers unrivaled innovation, performance and leadership to the industry, and offers an unmatched value proposition rooted in the total ownership experience. Visit txtav.com.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTE:

What was your main takeaway from your first Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March?

“The biggest thing we were able to take away from the March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was that we approached that place not very effectively. We really struggled in the race. We had a lot of speed by ourselves but could not really use it in the race. It is always fun to go to Las Vegas. I have inherited a lot of the Gaughan family fans and have a lot of support from the Gaughan family and everyone at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, so it has really felt like home there over the past few years. So, I’m looking forward to going back there this weekend to enjoy that experience, but also to take what we learned in March as a race team and organization and apply it to the No. 8 Cessna Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in this weekend’s race. We may not be in the Playoffs, but we still have our goals of going out, contending for race wins and running better at these tracks than we did earlier in the year, plus winning that Rookie of the Year title at the end of the season.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In 52 Series starts at the 1.5-mile paved oval, RCR has captured three victories with drivers Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007) and Austin Dillon (2015). The Welcome, N.C., organization has completed 9,699 laps of the 10,440 (92.8 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated four pole awards, 13 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes, led 590 laps and averages a starting position of 9.9 and finishing position of 12.8.