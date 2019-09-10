Ross Chastain – World of Westgate 200 Race Advance

World of Westgate 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 CarShield Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Las Vegas: “It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve raced these trucks,” said Chastain. “We had a solid performance in our CarShield Chevrolet in Canada.

“Las Vegas is a special track to me, so I’m definitely looking forward to getting back on track this week. We had a good truck here earlier this year, but I feel that we’ve come a long way with this Niece Motorsports program since then.”

The Playoffs: Chastain enters Friday’s race second in the driver point standings; 28 points above the cut line. Eight drivers are currently in playoff contention. After Friday night’s race, two drivers will be cut from the playoff field.

Chastain at Las Vegas: Chastain has four NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In those four starts he has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-15 finishes.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the site of Chastain’s first NASCAR XFINITY Series win. Chastain started fifth and dominated; leading 180 of 200 laps on his way to the win.

Chastain also has three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: CarShield continues to support Chastain and the No. 45 Chevrolet.

CarShield visited victory lane with Chastain and the No. 45 team earlier this year at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Headquartered in Saint Peters, Mo., CarShield offers vehicle service contracts designed to pick up where automobile owners’ existing warranty drops off and to fill gaps in coverage. CarShield was founded in 2005 by principals Nick Hamilton, Mark Travis, and Rick Brettelle and specializes in shielding its members from the high cost of automobile repairs by offering a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.