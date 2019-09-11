FRM Heads to Vegas with Select Blinds, Maui Jim and Love’s Travel Stops

Michael McDowell on Las Vegas

11 Starts

Best Finish: 18th

“It’s typically pretty hard to pass at Las Vegas. You’ve got to find the right speed in the car both in traffic and running by yourself. Back in March, we had a good car but made some mistakes that we couldn’t recover from. We’ve made a lot of progress on our No. 34 Ford Mustang since then and I’m ready to show our partners at Love’s Travel Stops and International Trucks what we are capable of at this track.”

Matt Tifft on Las Vegas

1 Start

Best Finish: 34th

“I’m looking forward to going back to Las Vegas this weekend. Anytime you go back to a track you’ve visited earlier in the year, it’s a chance to improve on your previous results. We’ve learned so much since that race in March, and we had great speed last week in Indy – I’m excited to see what we can do with our No. 36 Maui Jim/Surface Sunscreen Ford.”