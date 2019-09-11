FRM Heads to Vegas with Select Blinds, Maui Jim and Love’s Travel Stops

Michael McDowell on Las Vegas
11 Starts
Best Finish: 18th
“It’s typically pretty hard to pass at Las Vegas. You’ve got to find the right speed in the car both in traffic and running by yourself. Back in March, we had a good car but made some mistakes that we couldn’t recover from. We’ve made a lot of progress on our No. 34 Ford Mustang since then and I’m ready to show our partners at Love’s Travel Stops and International Trucks what we are capable of at this track.”
1 Start
Best Finish: 34th
“I’m looking forward to going back to Las Vegas this weekend. Anytime you go back to a track you’ve visited earlier in the year, it’s a chance to improve on your previous results. We’ve learned so much since that race in March, and we had great speed last week in Indy – I’m excited to see what we can do with our No. 36 Maui Jim/Surface Sunscreen Ford.”
14 Starts | 1 Top-10
Best Finish: 6th
“We’ve been able to build up our mile-and-a-half and 550 spec track notebook a lot over the course of the season, so I think we’ll be able to see some decent speed in our No. 38 Select Blinds Ford. The temperatures are expected to soar this weekend, so I think that will make things interesting for a transitioning night race like we will have on Sunday. I look forward to giving Rick Steele and our partners at Select Blinds the finish they deserve in their final race of the season with us.
Our partners at Shriners Hospitals for Children are also gearing up for the annual Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at the beginning of next month, and I encourage everyone in the area to check it out this year.”
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
(Las Vegas, NV)
Sunday, September 15
7:00 p.m. ET NBCSN, PRN
Qualifying
Saturday, September 14
4:05 p.m. ET NBCSN, PRN