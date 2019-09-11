JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

RACE: Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett’s best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway came in the spring of this year, where he finished a solid fifth.

• Annett seems to like racing out West. In six starts so far this season west of the Mississippi River, Annett has five top 10s and an average finish of 8.5.

• Already qualified for the NXS Playoffs with his season opening victory at Daytona, Annett is currently eighth in series points heading into the final race of the regular season.

• On 1.5-mile tracks so far this season, Annett has logged three top fives and five top 10s.

Ryan Truex

No. 8 Bar Harbor Chevrolet

• Ryan Truex returns to the No. 8 Chevrolet for the fourth time this season at Las Vegas.

• In three previous starts for JRM, Truex has recorded one top five and three top 10s with a best finish of second coming at ISM Raceway.

• In five previous starts across NASCAR’s three major touring series at Las Vegas, Truex has earned one pole (2017 – NGOTS) and a best finish of eighth (September 2018 – NXS).

• This season the No. 8 Chevrolet for JRM has scored six top fives and 17 top 10s.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Switch Chevrolet

• Las Vegas native Noah Gragson will make his second NXS start at his home track this weekend.

• Gragson previously finished third in his lone NXS start there earlier this season.

• In three starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at Las Vegas, Gragson has an overall average start of 6.3 with one pole position and 57 laps led.

• With one race remaining in the regular season, Gragson has already locked himself into the 2019 NXS Playoffs and currently sits seventh in the championship standings.

• This weekend also marks a homecoming for primary partner Switch, headquartered just 14 miles from LVMS.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has 10 NXS starts at Las Vegas with four topfive and eight top-10 finishes. He has two runner-up finishes at the 1.5-mile track, most recently in this race last fall.

• The 33-year-old driver’s average finish at Las Vegas is 8.9, his best among active NXS tracks on the circuit.

• Allgaier has two top-three finishes on 1.5-mile tracks this season, placing second at Charlotte and third at Atlanta.

• Heading into the final race of the regular season, Allgaier is already locked into the playoffs and is fourth in the NXS point standings. So far this year, he’s collected five playoff points from stage wins.

Driver Quotes

“We ran well at Las Vegas earlier this season, and on 1.5- mile tracks this year we’ve been really good. We’re already in the playoffs, so this is the time to make sure we’re prepared for the 1.5-mile tracks we’re going to be racing on when it counts. We’ve had speed, Travis (crew chief Travis Mack) and the No. 1 team have been giving me great Pilot Flying J Chevrolets all season and this is when we need to have our stuff right. I am really looking forward to this weekend.”– Michael Annett

“Vegas is a super-fast mile-and-a-half. Managing tires is going to be super important especially with how hot it’s going to be this weekend. Also, having that balance on your race car is going to be really important. I know that our guys have been working hard to make sure we’re prepared. I’m excited for this weekend. It’s the end of the regular season for us and it’s been a good track for JR Motorsports. I’m looking forward to getting back there.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m happy to get the chance to get back behind the wheel of the No. 8 this weekend in Las Vegas. I feel like we had a lot of good speed our last time on a mile-and-a-half in Kentucky and hopefully we can back that up again on Saturday with our Bar Harbor Chevrolet. It should be a fun weekend and I can’t wait to work with Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and all of the guys on the team again.” – Ryan Truex

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to my home track this weekend in Las Vegas. Racing in front of your hometown crowd is one of the coolest feelings ever. Plus, we had a really strong run here earlier this year and I feel really confident we can back that up again this weekend with our Switch Chevrolet. We’ve had a ton of momentum on our side for these last few weeks and I feel like we can keep that going through this last race of the regular season and into the playoffs. I’m ready to get going and hopefully we can put on a great show on Saturday, especially in front of my friends and family here at home.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

JRM at Las Vegas: In 40 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports has one win, 15 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. Mark Martin’s lone win at the 1.5-mile track was the organization’s first victory as an NXS team. Earlier this season, JRM scored two top fives with Noah Gragson and Michael Annett crossing the finish line third and fifth, respectively.

• Gragson Media Availability: JRM driver Noah Gragson will be stopping by the media center at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for media availability on Friday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. PST.

• JRM Souvenir Autograph Session: JRM teammates Michael Annett, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Hendrick Motorsports souvenir trailer at Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10:30 – 11 a.m. PST.