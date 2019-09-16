Martin Truex, Jr. hits the jackpot in Vegas as he pilots the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota to victory in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Truex scores fifth win of the season and advances to the next playoff round

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Martin Truex, Jr., driver of the No.19 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats and ATVs Toyota Camry, hit the jackpot at Vegas by winning the opening playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) Sunday, September 15. Truex conquered the 1.5-mile speedway to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400. The 2017 champion has won the opening race of the playoffs three of the last four seasons. This is his seventh playoff appearance.

“We took a gamble and qualified 24th,” Truex said in a post-race interview. “For a while there it wasn’t looking too smart, with (Harvick) out front.”

After some car adjustments, Truex passed Harvick with 20 laps to go en route to his fifth win of the season.

Now with 16 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at LVMS, Truex has two wins, four top-five finishes and seven top-10s.

Truex entered the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs third on the playoff grid. During the regular season, he earned top-five rankings in the following categories: wins (tied for most), top-five finishes (tied for third), top-10s (fourth), laps led (fifth), average finish (fourth), average running position (fifth), driver rating (fourth), fastest drivers late in a run (fifth), fastest laps run (third), green flag speed (third) and speed by segment (fifth).

The next playoff race will be September 21 in Richmond, Virginia.

