GMS Racing NXS Richmond Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Safeway Chevrolet Camaro

Richmond Xfinity StatsTwo starts, One top-10Best Finish: 7th (2019)

2019 Season Stats

26 starts, 4 top-five’s and 13 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 216 this weekend at Richmond Raceway. This chassis has been ran five times this season by Nemechek at ISM Raceway (start: 13th/finish: 9th), Spring- Richmond Raceway (start: 11th/finish: 7th), Spring – Iowa Speedway (start: 6th/finish: 8th), Fall – Iowa Speedway (start: 14th/finish: 3rd) and at Bristol Motor Speedway (start: 9th/finish: 3rd).

– Friday’s race in Richmond marks the first race in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Nemechek is currently scored 12th with 2,000 points. This is both Nemechek and GMS Racing’s first NXS Playoff berth.

– Nemechek will represent a new sponsor, Safeway East, in Friday night’s race at Richmond Raceway. Safeway East is a division of Albertsons Corporate and is made up of about 100 stores located in Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and the Delaware area.

Quotes:

“I’m excited about heading to Richmond this weekend for the first round of the NASCAR Playoffs. With Richmond being a short-track it’s right up my alley. We had a pretty decent showing there in the Spring and collected a top-10 finish. It always helps to have a solid notebook going into the weekend. I’m all in and ready to lock this team into the Round of 8. I am honored to represent Safeway this weekend. Their presence is really big in the Virginia area and will have some guests attending the race. Hopefully we are able to make their experience a memorable one and park it in Victory Lane.”

