Menard, Motorcraft Team Upbeat Heading Into Richmond

After good runs in the past three Monster Energy Cup Series races, Paul Menard and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team head to Richmond Raceway, where they posted a top-10 finish back in April.

Menard, who finished ninth at Darlington, 10th at Indianapolis and 14th at Las Vegas in the past three weeks, took advantage of a good pit strategy and a fast Ford Mustang at Richmond in the spring to score stage points in both stages and finish 10th at the end.

Eddie Wood said he feels good about his team’s prospects at Richmond, which hasn’t always been one of the team’s best tracks.

“We have won there, with Speedy Thompson and Kyle Petty, but it had been a while since we had a run like Paul and the team had back in April,” he said. “I hope we can repeat that run this weekend and keep building on what we’ve done the past few weeks.”

In recent races at Richmond, teams including the Wood Brothers have benefitted by pitting early in a green-flag run then using the fresh tires to leap frog past those who ran longer before stopping for tires and fuel.

The strategy works best when the pit crew has quick stops and gains the team positions on pit road, as the No. 21 team did back in April.

It also helped that Menard started up front. He qualified 13th, but moved up four spots for the start after teams ahead of him in qualifying failed inspection.

“We have a lot of confidence heading into Richmond,” Wood said. “We have nine more chances this year to get that 100th win and get it with Paul, and Richmond is as good a place as any to get it.”

Qualifying for Federated Auto Parts 400 is set for Friday at 6:05 p.m., and the race is scheduled to start just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with TV coverage on NBCSN.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Paul Menard in the famous No. 21 racer.