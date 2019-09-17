Tyler Reddick to Kick Off Playoff Push with Star Power of Metal Band Killswitch Engage on No. 2 Gimme Radio Chevrolet

WELCOME, N.C. (September 17, 2019) – Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team will enter the opening race of the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with a big dose of celebrity draw thanks to Gimme Radio and metal band, Killswitch Engage.

Following the success of Megadeth’s paint scheme at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Killswitch Engage will now take center stage on the No. 2 Gimme Radio Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway to celebrate the release of their new album, Atonement. The band, which has been together since 1999, previously earned two GRAMMY® Award nominations in the category of “Best Metal Performance” in 2005 and 2014, as well as three consecutive top-10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with albums Killswitch Engage (2009), Disarm The Descent (2013), and Incarnate (2016).

“I know I speak for all the guys when I say how excited we are to work with Gimme Radio on a Killswitch Engage Day!” said Jesse Leach, lead vocalist of Killswitch Engage. “They have a ton of great programs and DJ’s that bring a whole new level of interaction, dedication, and discovery to the metal genre and we’re eager to show our support.”

“On top of that, our band will be represented on a stock car in NASCAR!” continued Leach. “Never thought I’d see that happen ever! Crazy stuff. This collaboration is unique for us and I truly feel it will expand our audience and further the reach of our music and message. Big thanks to Richard Childress Racing for the opportunity and to Tyler Reddick who will be behind the wheel for the big race.”

Gimme Radio, the music app designed provide metal fans with music they won’t hear anywhere else, offers listeners shows curated by celebrity DJs and artists including Grammy Award-winning artist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, Lamb of God lead singer Randy Blythe, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Blasko, and star of Orange Is the New Black, Jessica Pimentel. Fans on the app also have a unique opportunity to engage with the DJs and other listeners around the world through the app’s chat room.

“Killswitch Engage is one of the most intense, aggressive and heavy bands playing today,” said Gimme Radio CEO, Tyler Lenane. “I can’t think of a better band to be paired with the intensity of Tyler’s driving.”

On Friday, September 20, Killswitch Engage will be taking over the Gimme Radio app for the day, playing their new music and other songs they believe fans will enjoy. Beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET that day, Tyler Reddick will join the app’s chat for a Q&A with fans before jumping in the No. 2 Gimme Radio / Killswitch Engage Chevrolet for Friday night’s race at Richmond Raceway.

“Having Gimme Radio and Killswitch Engage on our No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro at Richmond this week is such a cool opportunity for me,” said Reddick. “Killswitch Engage is a band I listened to a lot while growing up and traveling the country racing dirt late models, so to be able to help them promote their new album with the Richmond race weekend is really special to me. I’m really looking forward to interacting with the band and fans on the app on Friday before we go out and give this paint scheme a great night in the opening race of the Playoffs.”

To participate in the chat with Reddick, download Gimme Radio for iOS or Google Play today.

Catch the No. 2 Gimme Radio / Killswitch Engage Chevrolet Camaro under the lights of Richmond Raceway on Friday, September 20 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.



About Gimme Radio:

Gimme Radio is a community-based music streaming company founded by digital music veterans from Apple Music, Google Play, Beats Music and Rhapsody. On Gimme Radio, listeners tune in to hear world-class DJs playing music they can’t hear anywhere else…for free. And Gimme Radio allows metal music fans from around the world and the DJs/artists to communicate directly with one another in a live feed, in real-time, as the music is being played. Gimme Radio is available at gimmeradio.com and as an iOS and Android app. In May of 2019, Gimme Radio launched its second product, Gimme Country, which features DJs like Grammy-award winning artist Lee Ann Womack, six-time Grammy nominee Brandy Clark, Third Man Records recording artist Joshua Hedley, Riser House Records recording artist Dillon Carmichael, outlaw country star Jesse Dayton and many more. Gimme Radio is a Techstars-backed company.

About Killswitch Engage:

Killswitch Engage first shook the structure of heavy music upon climbing out of snowy industrialized Western Massachusetts in 1999. A musical outlier, the band pioneered a union of thrashed-out European guitar pyrotechnics, East Coast hardcore spirit, on-stage hijinks, and enlightened lyricism that set the pace for what the turn-of-the-century deemed heavy. 2002’s Alive Or Just Breathing became avowed as a definitive album, being named among “The Top 100 Greatest Metal Albums of the Decade” by Decibel and celebrated by everyone from Metal Hammer to Revolver. Not only did they bust open the floodgates for dozens to follow, but they also garnered two GRAMMY®Award nominations in the category of “Best Metal Performance” in 2005 and 2014, respectively, and gold certifications for The End of Heartache [2004] and As Daylight Dies [2006]. The group landed three consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Killswitch Engage [2009], Disarm The Descent [2013], and their career-high best bow at #6 with Incarnate [2016]. The latter two releases would also both capture #1 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. Their total streams have exceeded half-a-billion to date. Along the way, the band has shared stages with some of the biggest acts in the world and have sold out countless headline gigs in six continents across the globe.

2019 represents another turning point. The quintet-Adam Dutkiewicz [lead guitar], Joel Stroetzel [rhythm guitar], Mike D’Antonio [bass], Justin Foley [drums], and Jesse Leach [vocals]-sharpen every side of this signature sound on their eighth full-length and first for Metal Blade, Atonement.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR celebrates 50 years of racing in 2019 and has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2019 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA/Symbicort/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet) along with Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric (No. 8 Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops/Liberty National Life Insurance/Cessna/VF Workwear Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes defending Series Champion Tyler Reddick(No. 2 Gimme Radio/Tame the Beast/myblu/Hurdl/Pinnacle Financial Partners/Anderson’s Maple Syrup/KCMG Chevrolet) as well as select races with Kaz Grala and Joe Graf Jr. (No. 21 Camaro).