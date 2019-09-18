Haley Set to Make NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Debut

Justin Haley Notes:

Second Start at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best Start at Richmond Raceway: 14th (2019)

Best Finish at Richmond Raceway: 10th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Richmond Raceway: 5th (2016)

Best Finish at Richmond Raceway: 7th (2018)

Quotes:

“We are headed to Richmond Raceway this weekend. It’s a special one, because we are starting the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, which means we have this awesome red banner up here, red splitter, and red spoiler. So, if you see us on TV, check out all the red cars, because that’s our competition this week! Richmond is a short track. We haven’t been to a short track in a minute, so I am excited to go back there under the lights, race, and get multiple grooves of racing going while beating and banging. Good, old short track racing in Virginia, and we are excited to kick off the Xfinity Series Playoffs this weekend in Richmond.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .