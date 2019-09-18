YANMAR America and Martin Generators Power Front Row Motorsports and Matt Tifft at Phoenix

Diesel Engine Leaders to Sponsor No. 36 Team in 2019

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 18, 2019) – YANMAR America, a leader in high-performance diesel- powered equipment, along with generator builder Martin Generators, will team up with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Matt Tifft for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz later this season. The pair will serve as primary sponsors for Tifft’s No. 36 Ford Mustang on November 10.

For over a century, YANMAR has grown to become a major supplier of YANMAR branded industrial and marine diesel engines, diesel generators, micro cogeneration and gas heat pump energy system solutions, compact construction equipment and compact utility tractors, employing thousands of dedicated team members throughout the world. In addition to their own branded products, YANMAR is the power of choice for hundreds of industry-leading diesel-powered brands sold throughout the globe.

“As a leader in the high-performance diesel-powered equipment industry, it’s a privilege to work with another high-performance team,” said Jeff Holland, Division Manager – Industrial Engine Division, at YANMAR America. “After powering their race support equipment for years, we are excited to sponsor the Matt Tifft No. 36 team and Front Row Motorsports.”

Based in Defiance, Ohio, Martin Generators builds YANMAR diesel powered generators that help operate FRM’s team haulers at the track each week. Without the continued reliability of the Martin Generators, FRM’s trackside operations would be severely disrupted.

“We’re thrilled to take this next step in our motorsports involvement,” said Brian Martin, Martin Generators President. “With Matt Tifft’s Ohio roots, teaming up with Front Row Motorsports gives us an opportunity to tout that shared connection, while introducing the YANMAR brand in a more open way to NASCAR’s passionate fanbase.”

The No. 36 Yanmar/Martin Generators Ford Mustang will make its debut at ISM Raceway on Friday, November 8 for practice. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway will air Sunday, November 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

About YANMAR America

YANMAR America Corporation, located in Adairsville, GA, is the regional headquarters of YANMAR Co., Ltd. a global company based in Osaka, Japan. YANMAR Co., Ltd. was established in 1912, and in 1933 became the world’s first manufacturer to develop a practical small diesel engine. Today, YANMAR is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems. By focusing on the development of highly efficient diesel engines, YANMAR remains committed to their mission statement of providing sustainable solutions for modern power needs.

YANMAR America Corporation is located at 101 International Parkway, Adairsville, GA 30103. For more information Visit yanmar.com/us and follow them on social media: Twitter at @YanmarAmerica, Instagram at @YanmarAmerica and Facebook at Facebook.com/YanmarAmerica.

About Martin Generators

Martin Generators combine the diesel engine expertise of Martin Diesel with the design and manufacturing knowledge of Martin Engineered Power Products. With roots dating back into the early 1980s, the influence of quality components and reliable performance have become the foundation for Martin Generators. Continuing to improve upon previous designs allows our customers to benefit from our unique abilities to provide customized solutions. Martin Generators offer a full range of diesel generators designed to power various critical applications and deliver reliable performance in all situations. The third-generation, family-owned company is guided by this dedication to its customers and to always working timely to keep them up and running.

For more information about Martin Generators, visit MartinGenerators.com and follow them on Twitter at @Mrtn_Generators.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunity, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.