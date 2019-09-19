Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Richmond II

Short Track Showdown on Tap for Round Two of #NASCARPlayoffs

Roush Fenway Racing heads north to the Commonwealth this weekend as the second race of the NASCAR Playoffs takes place under the lights Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. A Jack Roush Ford has won 15 times at the .75-mile track with 148 top-10 finishes over the years.

Richmond Raceway

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Performance Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

History in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Overall, Roush Fenway has 349 starts at Richmond Raceway, earning a total of 15 wins, 87 top-five and 148 top-10 finishes. RFR Fords have sat on the pole 14 times and led 4,959 laps across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

To Xfinity and Beyond

Roush Fenway has earned nine victories, 42 top-five finishes, 65 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.8 at Richmond in the Xfinity Series. All-in-all, three different drivers are responsible for the nine victories at the Virginia short track (Edwards, Mark Martin and Jeff Burton).

Nine and Counting

Roush Fenway’s nine victories at Richmond rank fourth among all tracks the organization has competed on in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, trailing Darlington Raceway (15), Charlotte Motor Speedway (12) and North Carolina Speedway – formerly known as Rockingham – (11).

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 209 MENCS races at Richmond with 72 top-10 and 36 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1990), Jeff Burton (1998), Matt Kenseth (2002), Kurt Busch (2005), and Carl Edwards (2013) are responsible for RFR’s five Cup wins, and overall a Jack Roush Ford has led 2,442 laps at the .75-mile track.

Where They Rank

· Coming off another mistake-free weekend at Las Vegas with another top-10, Newman inched his way further North in the NASCAR Playoffs standings, currently 13th heading into Richmond just six points off the cut line.

· He is eight points ahead of the No. 1, with 26 points overall separating the four drivers currently below the cut line. However, the gap ahead is not as large, with just 13 points separating the driver in ninth place (No. 24) from the cut line with two races remaining in the opening round (Richmond, Roval).

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is 23rd in points with nine races remaining.

Roush Fenway Richmond Wins

1990-1 Martin Cup

1993-1 Martin NXS

1993-2 Martin NXS

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-1 Burton NXS

1998-2 Burton Cup

1999-1 Martin NXS

1999 Biffle Truck

2000-2 Burton NXS

2002-2 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards NXS

2009-2 Edwards NXS

2013-2 Edwards Cup

By the Numbers at Richmond Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

209 5 36 72 7 80992 2442 17.4 16.7 60744

120 9 42 65 5 28723 2340 12.1 11.8 21542.3

20 1 9 11 2 3743 177 11.7 11.1 2807.3

349 15 87 148 14 113458 4959 15.3 14.7 85093.6