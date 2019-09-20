Jeremy Clements Racing is Ready to tee it Up this Friday Night at America’s Premier Short Track

September 20, 2019 (Spartanburg, SC) – JCR is extremely excited to welcome Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, as its newest sponsor. The Topgolf livery will make its debut Friday, Sept. 20 at the Richmond Raceway in the Go Bowling 250 ahead of Richmond’s Topgolf venue grand opening, which will bring climate-controlled hitting bays fueled by Toptracer technology, Swing Suite virtual gaming and minigolf to the Richmond community.

“We were thrilled to bring this deal together ahead of the Topgolf opening in Richmond. We also recently visited the new location in Greenville and it’s a blast,” said racer Jeremy Clements.

“I love hanging out with friends at Topgolf and having fun with the awesome atmosphere and great food and drinks!”

Joining Topgolf as associate sponsors will be Repairable Vehicles.com, TRITEC, Chalew, Elite Towing & Recovery LLC, Circle Body Shop and Carolina Driveline.

RACE PREVIEW:

Track: Richmond Raceway

Race: Go Bowling 250 – 250 laps

Date: Friday, September 20, 2019

TV Broadcast Information: 7:30 p.m. EST on NBCSN

FAST FACTS:

Best Start – 12th September 2016

Best Finished – 8th April 2018

18th average finish in last five races at Richmond

JCR TEAM:

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

Twitter: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51

Instagram:@jclements51

Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing