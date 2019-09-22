Leclerc on the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019 pole

Charles Leclerc captured the pole position for Sunday’s Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019 with a final lap of 1 minute 36.217 seconds. This was his fifth pole of the season and his third in a row for Ferrari.
“What a lap. What a lap. I lost control three times” radioed the 21-year-old Monegasque driver.
The 21-year-old Monegasque driver now leads the Mercedes man and Valtteri Bottas for most poles this year.
Four-time Singapore pole-winner Lewis Hamilton qualified second.
Sebastian Vettel qualified third on the grid in the second Ferrari, Red Bull of Max Verstappen fourth, Valtteri Bottas fifth and the second Red Bull of Alex Albon sixth.
T McLaren of Carlos Sainz qualified seventh, Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg qualified eighth and ninth and Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 in the second McLaren.
Notes: Perez drops five grid places for an unscheduled gearbox change and Daniel Ricciardo disqualified for his car exceeding the MGU-K power limit. He was allowed to race at the stewards’ discretion. He also received a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his quota for power unit components
The race will be the fifteenth round of the 2019 Formula One World Championship and will mark the twentieth running of the Singapore Grand Prix and the twelfth time the race was held at Marina Bay.
Race Details:
Name: Formula 1
Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019
Location: Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
Course: Temporary street circuit
Course length: 5.063 km (3.146 mi)
Scheduled distance: 61 laps, 308.706 km (191.821 mi)
Pole position: Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 1:36.217
Starting Lineup
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|LAPS
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|01:38.0
|01:36.7
|01:36.2
|18
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|01:37.6
|01:36.9
|01:36.4
|19
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|01:38.4
|01:36.7
|01:36.4
|16
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|01:38.5
|01:37.1
|01:36.8
|15
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|01:37.3
|01:37.1
|01:37.1
|18
|6
|23
|Alexander Albon
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|01:39.1
|01:37.9
|01:37.4
|16
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|MCLAREN RENAULT
|01:38.9
|01:38.0
|01:37.8
|19
|NC
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RENAULT
|01:39.4
|01:38.4
|01:38.1
|18
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|01:39.0
|01:38.6
|01:38.3
|18
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN RENAULT
|01:38.6
|01:37.6
|01:38.3
|19
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RACING POINT BWT MERCEDES
|01:39.9
|01:38.6
|14
|11
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|01:39.3
|01:38.7
|14
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA
|01:39.1
|01:38.7
|12
|13
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|01:39.5
|01:38.9
|14
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|01:39.9
|01:39.6
|14
|15
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA
|01:40.0
|7
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|RACING POINT BWT MERCEDES
|01:40.0
|8
|17
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|01:40.3
|8
|18
|63
|George Russell
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|01:40.9
|7
|19
|88
|Robert Kubica
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|01:41.2
|6
The race under artificial lights start at midday GMT (8 pm local time), which is the standard time for European Grands Prix, moderating the extreme daytime apparent temperature in the tropical climate. Even so, cockpit temperatures can reach 60 °C (140 °F).