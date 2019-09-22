Leclerc on the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019 pole

Charles Leclerc captured the pole position for Sunday’s Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019 with a final lap of 1 minute 36.217 seconds. This was his fifth pole of the season and his third in a row for Ferrari.

“What a lap. What a lap. I lost control three times” radioed the 21-year-old Monegasque driver.

The 21-year-old Monegasque driver now leads the Mercedes man and Valtteri Bottas for most poles this year.

Four-time Singapore pole-winner Lewis Hamilton qualified second.

Sebastian Vettel qualified third on the grid in the second Ferrari, Red Bull of Max Verstappen fourth, Valtteri Bottas fifth and the second Red Bull of Alex Albon sixth.

T McLaren of Carlos Sainz qualified seventh, Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg qualified eighth and ninth and Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 in the second McLaren.

Notes: Perez drops five grid places for an unscheduled gearbox change and Daniel Ricciardo disqualified for his car exceeding the MGU-K power limit. He was allowed to race at the stewards’ discretion. He also received a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his quota for power unit components

The race will be the fifteenth round of the 2019 Formula One World Championship and will mark the twentieth running of the Singapore Grand Prix and the twelfth time the race was held at Marina Bay.

Race Details:

Name: Formula 1

Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019

Location: Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

Course: Temporary street circuit

Course length: 5.063 km (3.146 mi)

Scheduled distance: 61 laps, 308.706 km (191.821 mi)

Pole position: Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 1:36.217

Starting Lineup

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 01:38.0 01:36.7 01:36.2 18 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 01:37.6 01:36.9 01:36.4 19 3 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 01:38.4 01:36.7 01:36.4 16 4 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 01:38.5 01:37.1 01:36.8 15 5 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 01:37.3 01:37.1 01:37.1 18 6 23 Alexander Albon RED BULL RACING HONDA 01:39.1 01:37.9 01:37.4 16 7 55 Carlos Sainz MCLAREN RENAULT 01:38.9 01:38.0 01:37.8 19 NC 3 Daniel Ricciardo RENAULT 01:39.4 01:38.4 01:38.1 18 8 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 01:39.0 01:38.6 01:38.3 18 9 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN RENAULT 01:38.6 01:37.6 01:38.3 19 10 11 Sergio Perez RACING POINT BWT MERCEDES 01:39.9 01:38.6 14 11 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 01:39.3 01:38.7 14 12 10 Pierre Gasly SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA 01:39.1 01:38.7 12 13 7 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 01:39.5 01:38.9 14 14 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 01:39.9 01:39.6 14 15 26 Daniil Kvyat SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA 01:40.0 7 16 18 Lance Stroll RACING POINT BWT MERCEDES 01:40.0 8 17 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 01:40.3 8 18 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 01:40.9 7 19 88 Robert Kubica WILLIAMS MERCEDES 01:41.2 6

The race under artificial lights start at midday GMT (8 pm local time), which is the standard time for European Grands Prix, moderating the extreme daytime apparent temperature in the tropical climate. Even so, cockpit temperatures can reach 60 °C (140 °F).