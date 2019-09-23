FRM Post-Race Report: Richmond

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang

Started: 11 | Finished: 22

“That was a tough one. Our No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang qualified really strong, but unfortunately when we took the green flag, we were really free through both corners and that hurt us a little. My guys did a good job of making adjustments and got us more competitive, but we went down a lap and were forced to take a wave-around under caution, putting us off sequence with the rest of the field and had to pit under green. That ultimately sent us 3 laps down to where we just couldn’t overcome it.”

Matt Tifft

No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford Mustang

Started: 26 | Finished: 21

“Really proud of my No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity team tonight. We had a super fast Ford Mustang in the second half of the race. We didn’t start off the best and got a couple laps down toward the beginning of the race but had great speed at the end. I’m glad we could have Plan B Sales back as an associate sponsor this weekend, too. It’s really cool to see the improvements that we’ve made at Richmond since the spring. It makes me excited to head to the ROVAL next week and finish out the rest of the year on a high note.”

David Ragan

No. 38 MDS Trucking/Xtreme Vac Ford Mustang

Started: 27 | Finished: 20

“Mike Kelley and the team did a great job of working on our No. 38 MDS Trucking/ Xtreme Vac Ford Mustang and making it a lot more competitive from where we first started the race. We were loose on entry and on exit for most of the first 2 stages, but the team made some good adjustments and we were able to come home with a top 20 finish. I’m ready to head to Charlotte next weekend and hopefully deliver a strong performance for our partners at CITGARD.”