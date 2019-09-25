FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte Roval

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Freight Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Bank of America ROVAL 400

Date/Time: September 29/2:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 400 Laps/600 Miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-oval

Banking: Turns: 17-20°; Straights: 5-11°

2018 Winner: Ryan Blaney

Express Notes:

Richmond Recap: Denny Hamlin earned a podium finish before his hometown crowd at Richmond Raceway Saturday night, as the Chesterfield, Va., native took third in a race that saw Joe Gibbs Racing sweep the top three finishing positions. After taking the green flag in sixth in his FedEx Office Toyota, Hamlin moved into the top five early and never left. The car was strong for all 400 laps, despite some handling and grip issues that the team adjusted on all evening. But Hamlin’s No. 11 didn’t quite measure up to his teammates, with Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch dominating most of the race. Truex Jr. won for his second consecutive victory and Busch crossed the line second in front of Hamlin. The finish bumped the FedEx team driver to fifth in the Playoff standings.

Charlotte (Bank of America ROVAL 400) Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will come home to North Carolina for the third race of the Playoffs and the final event in the Round of 16. Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the series on its “Roval” (road course and oval hybrid) course on Sunday, Sept. 29. Denny hopes to keep his momentum going as he moves into fifth in overall points.

Hamlin Charlotte Motor Speedway (Road Course) Statistics:

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Coarse

Races: 1

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 0

Top-10: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Start: 27

Avg. Finish 12

Hamlin Conversation:

Not able to pull out a win, but an impressive race. How are you feeling about your team’s performance?

“We had a third-place car tonight, and that’s where we ended up. We just didn’t have the long-run speed that my teammates had. But it was a good day overall. We ran in the top five all night, executed well and maximized our day. Our confidence is high going into Charlotte next week.”

Next race is on the road course in Charlotte. How are you feeling about it and the different kind of track?

“The Roval is the wild card of wild cards. It can turn your entire season on its head with just one wreck. It’s unforgivable. But, I love the addition of the bigger bus stop on the backstretch. It adds an element of true road course to Charlotte. We’ll go out there with the best strategy we can and execute to the best of our ability.”

FedEx Virginia Beach Team Along for the Ride at Richmond Raceway: For the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, FedEx Freight recognizes the company’s West Palm Beach, Fla., service center by featuring the call letters WPB on the #11 FedEx Freight race car. The West Palm Beach service center has approximately 75 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.

FedEx Office – Closest to Charlotte Motor Raceway: 7741 Gateway Lane NW, Suite 110, Concord, NC 28027, (704) 979-1971