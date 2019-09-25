Front Row Motorsports Ready to Take on the ROVAL with Love’s, Louis Kemp and CITGARD

Michael McDowell on the ROVAL

1 Start

Best Finish: 18th

“Obviously, I’m excited to race at the ROVAL this weekend. I always enjoy going to a road course, but this one is certainly different from Watkins Glen and Sonoma in that there’s very little room for error. If something happens or you make a mistake at Sonoma, you can go off course, but there’s less opportunity to do that here. We had some good speed in this race last year, and I’m looking forward to putting on a good show in our No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang.”

Matt Tifft on the ROVAL

(Xfinity Series) 1 Start

Best Finish: 6th

“I’m looking forward to racing at the ROVAL this weekend, and I’m looking forward to having our partners at Louis Kemp Crab Delights back on the car. I think with the change to the backstretch chicane, it’ll open up that area to become more of a passing zone. However, as we saw last year, passing zones can quickly become ‘crashing zones,’ so it will be important to keep your nose clean in order to have a good finish at the end.”

David Ragan on the ROVAL

1 Start

Best Finish: 16th

“I think the ROVAL still carries a lot of the excitement that we saw when it was new last year. The backstretch chicane will become much more of a braking zone, which I think will provide an even better source of passing and entertainment for the fans. Our No. 38 CITGARD team is ready to finish out the rest of the season strong and capitalize on the speed we’ve seen so far this year.”