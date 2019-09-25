What F-150 Front End Protection is Best for Your Truck? (VIDEO)

Justin Dugan Compares Ford F-150 Front Bumpers – The Haul

PAOLI, Pa. (September 25th, 2019) – When it comes to protecting the front end of your truck, there are an amplitude of products and offerings available in the aftermarket to help preserve its appearance, acting as a buffer to the elements. While there are many options to protect your truck’s front end, choosing the right product(s) for your application can help improve your truck’s utility while providing protection and rugged styling.

“Thanks to our friends at Barricade we were able to showcase some of the different and popular ways to add a little or a lot more protection to the front end of the F-150.”—Justin Dugan

In this episode of AmericanTrucks’ (AT) ‘The Haul’ YouTube Series, Justin Dugan compares a handful of Ford F-150 bumpers from Barricade Off-Road, giving viewers a comparative look into options available for F-150 Armor.

Parts featured include: Barricade HD Bull Bar w/ Skid Plate & 20 in. Dual-Row LED Light Bar, Barricade Extreme Heavy Duty Brush Guard, Barricade Extreme HD Front Bumper, & Barricade HD Off-Road Front Bumper w/ LED Fog Lights.

Watch it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-f150-september2019.html

